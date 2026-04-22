Peter Hook says Oasis "could be the intermediaries" for a New Order reunion

Peter Hook and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The former Joy Division and New Order member has talked about the chance of the band reuniting for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

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Peter Hook has talked about the chances of a reconciliation with his former New Order and Joy Division bandmates and considered whether they could take inspiration from Oasis.

The iconic Manchester bands are all set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year and Hook has suggested that the Gallagher brothers - who came together for reunion dates in 2025 - could be a positive influence on them.

Speaking in a new conversation with Rolling Stone, Hook mused: "Maybe Liam and Noel could be the intermediaries that you’re looking for. They might be like, ‘Okay you two. Let’s shake hands and get up there and play Transmission, Love Will Tear Us Apart, and Blue Monday"

He added: "Let’s face it, you couldn’t have better mentors than Liam and Noel.”

Hook also shared his hopes that Oasis would perform alongside him at the Hall of Fame ceremony, remarking upon their history.

“I think Oasis will play with me," said the 70-years-old. "Definitely. Without a shadow of a doubt, for that first gig I gave them in 1990. Do you know what? All I can say is that plans from my side are underway. I’m hoping they come to fruition."

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Speaking to Billboard in a separate interview, Hook reflected on his acrimonious split with the band in 2011, which included a lengthy legal battle over rights to the bands name.

He said: "What they did in 2011 was, frankly, disgusting, and I can’t forgive it … so I won’t be borrowing their ball, shall we say, for any kind of game.”

He went on: "I still do think it’s a travesty they use the New Order name when they are not New Order. They haven’t said they’re going; I have no idea, to be honest. I am gonna go, definitely. I’m looking forward to it."

He added of their relationship: “It’s a dreadful shame, it really is — especially when you get to our age, when you realize that road (ahead) is looking a lot bloody shorter than that road (behind), and you should show it respect. We’ve just been acting like petulant, spoiled children which, sadly, has diminished the way that people look at you, I think".

Joy Division/ New Order and Oasis are apart of a record-breaking six British acts to receive the honour this year, joining Billy Idol, Phil Collins, Iron Maiden and Sade.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday 14th November and will subsequently air the same month on ABC and Disney+.

See the list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026 inductees:

Performer Category:

Phil Collins

Billy Idol

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Oasis

Sade

Luther Vandross

Wu-Tang Clan

Early Influence Award:

Celia Cruz

Fela Kuti

Queen Latifah

MC Lyte

Gram Parsons

Musical Excellence Award:

Linda Creed

Arif Mardin

Jimmy Miller

Rick Rubin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Ed Sullivan

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