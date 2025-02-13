Peter Hook's 10 greatest basslines

Peter Hook - bassist with Joy Division and New Order. Picture: Frans Schellekens/Redferns/Getty Images/Alamy

Radio X celebrated the distinctive bass tone of Peter Hook of Joy Division and New Order... and more.

Born in Salford on 13th February 1956, Peter Hook's life was changed when he attended a Sex Pistols gig in Manchester in the turbulent summer of 1976. He was so inspired by the punk band's confrontational attitude that he went out and bought a bass guitar the following day.

The rest is history: Hook and his friend Bernard Sumner met up with some like-minded individuals Ian Curtis and Stephen Morris to form the band that would become Joy Division. The bassist's distinctive tone became part of JD's signature sound, but their meteoric rise was stopped in its tracks by the suicide of singer Curtis in May 1980.

The surviving members regrouped as New Order and as they began to embrace electronic sounds and dance-floor beats, Hook's bass gave the music an essential link back to humanity.

Hook and the rest of New Order split acrimoniously for good in 2008, but the musician continues to perform music as Peter Hook and The Light.