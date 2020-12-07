New Order announce Heaton Park show for 2021

New Order 2020. Picture: Press

The legendary Manchester band will play a huge homecoming show in September next year.

New Order have announced details of a massive homecoming show for 2021.

The band will play their first Manchester gig in four years at the city's Heaton Park on Friday, 10 September 2021.

Fans can expect to hear classic hits like True Faith, Blue Monday, Regret and Temptation from a hugely influential career spanning more than 40 years. The band recently issued their first new music in five years with the single Be A Rebel.

Tickets for the Heaton Park show go on sale this week, with a special fan pre-sale starting from 9am on Tuesday 8 December before full general release tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday 10 December via Ticketmaster.

New Order at Heaton Park 2021 poster. Picture: Press

The band - Bernard Sumner, Gillian Gilbert, Stephen Morris, Tom Chapman and Phil Cunningham - said of the show: "The connection between ourselves and Manchester has played a pivotal role in who we are as a band. We have countless memories from across the city, from our early days starting out, and beyond.

"We promise to bring a celebration like no other to Heaton Park in 2021, and we can’t wait to see everyone come together for a night we’ll never forget.”

To mark the announcement, New Order will participate in a very special Tim’s Listening Party for their most recent album Music Complete on Tuesday 15 December at 8pm. Fans are being asked to use the hashtag #TimsTwitterListeningParty to get involved, as the band share memories and stories as they prepare for Heaton Park next year.

Joining New Order on the bill will be London synth-poppers Hot Chip and electro-punk act Working Men’s Club. Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor says of the show: “We’ve learnt a lot from New Order and it will be a great honour to play on the same bill with them, in their hometown, and for us to be back on stage in Manchester."

New Order are currently releasing episodes of their official podcast Transmissions, which tells the story of their journey from their days as Joy Division to influential electronica act. Frontman Bernard Sumner has also revealed that he's currently recovering from COVID-19.

The Heaton Park show comes just before New Order pick up their postponed co-headlining tour with the Pet Shop Boys in North America, which kicks off in Toronto on 18 September. The band will then play a special one-off show at London's O2 Arena on 6 November, which was held over from October this year.