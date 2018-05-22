WATCH: Muse Share Studio Teaser Video

Muse, 2017. Picture: Press

Matt Bellamy has shared a video on Instagram hinting that the Thought Contagion trio have begun working on their eighth album.

Muse appear to be hard at work on their eighth studio album after they gave fans a glimpse of what to expect by sharing a slow-motion clip of drummer Dom Howard banging African drums on Instagram on Tuesday (22 May).

Frontman Matt Bellamy captioned the video: "Dom goes tribal."

Watch it above.

The band teased fans about their plans for 2018, which includes playing a handful of shows, and working on the long-awaited follow-up to 2015's Drones, last month.

Watch their video below:

Speaking in a video, the Plug In Baby rockers said: "So our plans for 2018 is to make a few songs, probably a new album as well, put out a couple of singles, and we'll do like five or six shows...

"Some big festivals in the US that we've never done before. We're excited to play Bonnaroo for the first time, Bottlerock in Nappa Valley and Carolina Rebellion."

The British stars dropped their first new single Thought Contagion and surprise track Dig Down earlier this year.

Matt previously said the group are only performing a limited number of gigs this year because they're concentrating on their album.

