Watch the video for Muse's funky new single Nightshift Superstar

Muse have unleashed another single. Picture: Tim Saccenti

By Jenny Mensah

The song is the latest track to be taken from the trio's tenth studio album, which will explore "existential hope" and "cosmic mystery".

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Muse have released another brand new single Nightshift Superstar.

The track, which wouldn't be out of place on the dancefloor, sees the Devon trio - comprised of Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolthenstolme and Dominic Howard - lean into a funkier sound with a heavy bass beat and elements of French house.

Watch the official video for Nightshift Superstar below:

MUSE - Nightshift Superstar (Official Music Video)

The song is the latest track to be released from the band's 10th studio album, The Wow! Signal, and follows Unravelling, Be With You, Cryogen and Hexagons.

MUSE - Hexagons (Official Visualiser)

Though each song they've released so far shows a different side to the band, they all appear to match the theme of the record, which according to Muse will explore “a mix of cosmic mystery, existential hope, and the exhilarating possibility of contact with something far greater than ourselves”.

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The title of the album is inspired by a well-known cosmic mystery that saw "a powerful 72-second radio burst detected in 1977 originating from the constellation Sagittarius with a bandwidth and intensity that suggested a possible extraterrestrial source."

A press release adds: “The astronomer who discovered the anomaly famously circled the now-iconic sequence ‘6EQUJ5’ and wrote ‘WOW!’ on the printout beside it – giving the signal its name and cementing its place in scientific and pop-culture lore".

The Wow! Signal is set for release on 26th June 2026. Pre-order and pre-save the album here and see its tracklist and artwork below.

The artwork for Muse's album The WOW! Signal. Picture: Press

The full tracklist for Muse’s The WOW! Signal is:

The Dark Forest Nightshift Superstar Shimmering Scars Cryogen Be With You Hexagons The Sickness In You & I Unravelling Hush Space Debris

The WOW! Signal follows Muse's Showbiz (1999), Origin of Symmetry (2001), Absolution (2003), Black Holes and Revelations (2006), The Resistance (2009), The 2nd Law (2012), Drones (2015) and Simulation Theory (2018) and Will of the People (2022).

An Evening In Conversation With Muse

To celebrate the news of their new album, Muse played an intimate date at the O2 Academy Brixton in April.

The show, where the band returned to play the historic venue for the first time in 25 years, saw them play a 20-track setlist, including some of their latest singles and their classic hits Hysteria, Supermassive Black Hole, Knights of Cydonia, Starlight and more.

Sharing a highlights video after the show, the band wrote: "Brixton. 25 years since we last performed here, you didn't disappoint 🇬🇧🤘".

Muse have also recently announced the details of a 2026 North American arena tour with Bloc Party, The Temper Trap and Portugal. The Man as special guests.

UK and European dates are expected to be announced in the near future with the band's frontman , teasing at their Brixton gig that they would “be back in November”.

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