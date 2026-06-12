Muse announce The Wow! Signal UK & European dates for 2026: How to buy tickets

Muse have announced fresh live dates for 2026. Picture: Polocho

By Jenny Mensah

Matt Bellamy and co will embark on live dates across the UK and Europe with two stops each at Co-Op Live Manchester and The O2 London.

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Muse have announced UK & European tour dates for 2026.

The GRAMMY-Award winning trip have confirmed their plans to support their 10th studio album with The Wow! Signal Europa Tour, which will see them play two nights at both Manchester's Co-op Live and The O2 London before continuing across Europe through December.

Pre-sales start on Wednesday 17th June from 10am local time, with tickets going on general sale via muse.mu on Friday 19th June from 10am.

See the band's newly announced dates below:

Muse's UK dates in Manchester and London as part of The Wow! Signal 2026 tour. Picture: Press

Muse's The Wow! Signal UK & European Tour for 2026:

12th Nov - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

13th Nov - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

15th Nov - London, UK @ The O2

16th Nov - London, UK @ The O2

18th Nov - Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

20th Nov - Milan, IT @ Unipol Dome

21st Nov - Milan, IT @ Unipol Dome

24th Nov - Dusseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome

25th Nov - Dusseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome

27th Nov - Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena

29th Nov - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

30th Nov - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

3rd Dec - Montpellier, FR @ Sud de France Arena

4th Dec - Montpellier, FR @ Sud de France Arena

7th Dec - Zurich, CH @ AG Hallenstadion

8th Dec - Zurich, CH @ AG Hallenstadion

Muse have recently announced listening parties for their new album. Picture: Tim Saccenti

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The news comes after the band announced listening parties for their forthcoming record.

The trio took to their Instagram stories on Thursday (11th June) to share the special events taking place in record stores across the UK at the likes of Assai Glasgow, Crash Records in Leeds, and various Rough Trade record stores around the country.

The event takes place on Saturday 20th June, almost a week before the album is set for release on 26th June.

Muse announce UK The Wow! Signal Listening Event. Picture: Instagram/MuseBand

The activity comes hot off the release of the band's latest cut from the record Nightshift Superstar.

The track, which wouldn't be out of place on the dancefloor, sees the Devon trio - comprised of Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolthenstolme and Dominic Howard - lean into a funkier sound with a heavy bass beat and elements of French house.

Watch the official video for the funk-driven Nightshift Superstar below:

MUSE - Hexagons (Official Visualiser)

The song is the latest track to be lifted from the band's 10th studio album and follows Unravelling, Be With You, Cryogen and Hexagons.

Though each song they've released so far shows a different side to the band, they all appear to match the theme of the record, which according to Muse will explore “a mix of cosmic mystery, existential hope, and the exhilarating possibility of contact with something far greater than ourselves”.

The Wow! Signal is set for release on 26th June 2026. Pre-order and pre-save the album here.

The artwork for Muse's album The WOW! Signal. Picture: Press

The full tracklist for Muse’s The WOW! Signal is:

The Dark Forest Nightshift Superstar Shimmering Scars Cryogen Be With You Hexagons The Sickness In You & I Unravelling Hush Space Debris

The WOW! Signal follows Muse's Showbiz (1999), Origin of Symmetry (2001), Absolution (2003), Black Holes and Revelations (2006), The Resistance (2009), The 2nd Law (2012), Drones (2015) and Simulation Theory (2018) and Will of the People (2022).

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