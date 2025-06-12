Muse tease return and what appears to be their new single Unravelling

Muse could be set to release an album next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Matt Bellamy and co appear to be preparing for a new era and teasing what could be their comeback single.

Muse have teased their return and new material.

The Devon trio - comprised of Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dom Howard - have been communicating that news is on its way.

Earlier this month, the Plug In Baby rockers shared an image of themselves bathed in orange, with the caption: "An insect trapped in amber," reflecting perhaps on their musical hiatus.

However, it looks like the band could be set to come out of hiding and release the follow-up to 2022's Will of the People, marking their first new material in three years.

Earlier this week, sharing an animated video, which appears to see a man on a motorcyle, with the caption: "Something's coming..."

Now, taking to their social channels, the band have shared a teaser clip with the caption: "Back at it," which sees them performing together.

At the end of the clip, the word "Unravelling" flashes on the screen, leading fans to believe it could be the title to their next single.

The news comes after Chris Wolstenholme suggested that the band would have an album out by next year.

The band's bassist and backing vocalist opened up about the Muse's future and talked about new material on the horizon saying that they would be on course to release a new record in 2026 "barring any disasters".

Speaking on the The Leona Graham Podcast in February he said: "I think we’re gonna start work on the next record fairly soon".

The Starlight rocker went on: "I think for the last few albums we’ve been with Warner and we’ve extended after each album. We may do the same again; we may go with a new label, who knows."

Highlights of @muse bassist Chris Wolstenholme chat on The Leona Graham Podcast

Wolstenholme also discussed the band's desire to take longer breaks after releasing and touring an album as they get older because it gives them a chance to "reset" and think about their next direction.

“When you finish touring an album, and the band has been around a bit longer, the gaps between albums get a little bit bigger. I don’t think we can be banging out new albums every two years like we used to,” the 46-year-old musician explained.

"But it gives you that opportunity to reset a little bit and think about what’s gonna happen going forward."

“I think we’ll start very, very soon, like in the next couple of months,” he went on. “We’ve got a few gigs in June. Only a handful – that’s the only gigs we’re doing this year.

“I don’t think the idea is to do anything really serious until next year, so I would imagine that 2026 will be a new album, barring any disasters.”

Fans have also been invited to sign up for a mailing list to receive “the latest Muse news on albums, gigs, competitions and more”.

The band have seemed to avoid any disasters thus far, but they have had to step in for some of Kings Of Leon's European festival dates due to frontman Caleb Followill's "freak accident" which caused him to break his leg.

The rockers will now play the likes of Spain's Mad Cool Festival and Portugal's NOS Alive 2025, before going on to perform at Hellfest, Pinkpop and Open’er this summer.

The band also embark on their European tour dates tonight (Thursday 12th June), kicking things off in Iceland at Helsinki's House of Culture.

Visit muse.mu/tour for their full live dates and to buy tickets.

Muse - who are completed by frontman Matt Bellamy and drummer Dominic Howard - last released a studio album in 2022 with Will of the People, which included the record's title track as well as singles Compliance, Won't Stand Down, You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween and Kill or Be Killed.

They was preceded by eight studio efforts from the trio; Showbiz (1999), Origin of Symmetry (2001), Absolution (2003), Black Holes and Revelations (2006), The Resistance (2009), The 2nd Law (2012), Drones (2015) and Simulation Theory (2018).

