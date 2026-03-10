Muse share teaser of their sacred-sounding new single Be With You

Muse's Matt Bellamy at Pinkpop Festival 2025. Picture: Didier Messens/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Matt Bellamy has taken to a church for an organ-filled snippet of the band's dramatic new track.

Muse have shared an epic teaser of their new single Be With You.

The one minute and 26 second video sees frontman Matt Bellamy in an grand church, playing the organ while bathed in red light.

Bellamy's lyrics match his dramatic surroundings too, as he sings: "It seems my life’s been swallowed up / I’ve used up every ounce of luck/ I need to leap into the fire, found a higher power and reach for something new".

Watch the teaser below:

MUSE - Be With You

The song certainly seems to mark a return for Muse to their more operatic style, but the end of the clip, the song suggests an explosion of synths, which could see the band adding more of the electronic elements we've known to expect from them in recent years.

A new record from the band would spell the follow-up to 2022's Will of the People, marking their first new album in three years.

This latest teaser from the Devon trio - completed by Chris Wolstenholme and Dom Howard - is the latest in a line of posts shared by the band, which suggest their return is imminent.

The band ended the year with a video roundup with some of their live performances and the caption: "2025. Bring on 2026," set to their Unravelling single.

February also saw the rockers share a photo of themselves in the studio with the caption: "Back to it" as well as a carousel of photos which then came with the tease "Loading..."

Last February Chris Wolstenholme gave an update on the future of Muse and suggested a new album could be arriving this year "barring any disasters".

Speaking on the The Leona Graham Podcast he said: "I think we’re gonna start work on the next record fairly soon".

The Starlight rocker went on: "I think for the last few albums we’ve been with Warner and we’ve extended after each album. We may do the same again; we may go with a new label, who knows."

Highlights of @muse bassist Chris Wolstenholme chat on The Leona Graham Podcast

Wolstenholme also discussed the band's desire to take longer breaks after releasing and touring an album as they get older because it gives them a chance to "reset" and think about their next direction.

“When you finish touring an album, and the band has been around a bit longer, the gaps between albums get a little bit bigger. I don’t think we can be banging out new albums every two years like we used to,” the 46-year-old musician explained.

"But it gives you that opportunity to reset a little bit and think about what’s gonna happen going forward."

“I think we’ll start very, very soon, like in the next couple of months,” he went on. “We’ve got a few gigs in June. Only a handful – that’s the only gigs we’re doing this year.

“I don’t think the idea is to do anything really serious until next year, so I would imagine that 2026 will be a new album, barring any disasters.”

Muse - Starlight at NOS Alive 2025

Will of the People included the record's title track as well as singles Compliance, Won't Stand Down, You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween and Kill or Be Killed.

They was preceded by eight studio efforts from the trio; Showbiz (1999), Origin of Symmetry (2001), Absolution (2003), Black Holes and Revelations (2006), The Resistance (2009), The 2nd Law (2012), Drones (2015) and Simulation Theory (2018).

An Evening In Conversation With Muse

