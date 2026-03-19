Muse announce new album The WOW! Signal and share new single Be With You

Muse have announced their 10th album. Picture: Polocho

By Jenny Mensah

The trio are back with the details of their tenth studio album, which will explore "existential hope" and "cosmic mystery".

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Muse have returned with the news of their 10th studio album The Wow! Single and have shared its next single.

The album, which follows the band's 2022 record Will of the People, is set for release on 26th June 2026 via Warner and is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

From it comes Be With You- an epic new single, which the band teased earlier this month, and it's new official video, which features Resident Evil and The Occupant star Ella Balinska.

Watch the Nico Poalillo-directed video for the song below:

Muse - Be With You (Official Music Video)

It follows previous take from the album Unravelling, which the band released in June 2025.

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According to a press release, the forthcoming album's title is inspired by a well-known cosmic mystery that saw "a powerful 72-second radio burst detected in 1977 originating from the constellation Sagittarius with a bandwidth and intensity that suggested a possible extraterrestrial source."

It adds: “The astronomer who discovered the anomaly famously circled the now-iconic sequence ‘6EQUJ5’ and wrote ‘WOW!’ on the printout beside it – giving the signal its name and cementing its place in scientific and pop-culture lore".

The album itself - according to band members Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolthenstolme and Dominic Howard - will explore: “a mix of cosmic mystery, existential hope, and the exhilarating possibility of contact with something far greater than ourselves”.

The artwork for Muse's album The WOW! Signal. Picture: Press

The full tracklist for Muse’s The WOW! Signal is:

The Dark Forest Nightshift Superstar Shimmering Scars Cryogen Be With You Hexagons The Sickness In You & I Unravelling Hush Space Debris

The WOW! Signal follows Muse's Showbiz (1999), Origin of Symmetry (2001), Absolution (2003), Black Holes and Revelations (2006), The Resistance (2009), The 2nd Law (2012), Drones (2015) and Simulation Theory (2018) and Will of the People (2022).

An Evening In Conversation With Muse

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