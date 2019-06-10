Muse announce UK arena shows for 2019

Muse 2019. Picture: Warner Bros/Press

The trio will play arena dates in London and Birmingham

Muse have announced three UK shows for September 2019.

The Teignmouth trio will play London’s O2 Arena on 14 and 15 September and Birmingham Arena on 17 September.

The band recently completed a run of sold-out stadium dates in the UK which saw them headline the London Stadium, Bristol’s Ashton Gate and the Etihad in Manchester.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 14th June - O2 Customers can purchase Priority Tickets up to 48 hours before general release:

The band are playing across Europe this summer before a series of huge shows in Mexico and South America in October.

Muse performing live at Rock Am Ring. Picture: Gina Wetzler/Redferns/Getty Images

Muse September 2019 UK Tour Dates:

14 September London, O2 Arena

15 September London, O2 Arena

17 September Birmingham Arena

The band’s latest album Simulation Theory includes singles in Something Human, Thought Contagion and Dig Down and the accompanying tour is being tagged as their most ambitious stage production yet, with frontman Matt Bellamy appearing in a huge mechanical exo-skeleton.

Bellamy told Gordon Smart last year that 80s blockbusters were part of his musical inspiration: “I realised that when I was growing up in the early 80s, my first exposure to music was through those kind of films! It kind of occurred to me during the making of this album that probably had a bigger impact on my whole visual aesthetic for Muse. Like, bringing in fantasy and crazy stuff like that.”