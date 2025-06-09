Muse answer their Most Googled questions

9 June 2025, 14:01 | Updated: 9 June 2025, 14:04

According To Google with Muse

Get reacquainted with Matt Bellamy, Dom Howard and Chris Wolstenholme with this classic chat from 2018.

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy celebrates his birthday on 9th June.

The star - alongside bandmates Dom Howard and Chris Wolstenholme - have been together since 1994, so with three decades under their belt, you may think there's not much we don't know about the band, but not According To Google...

So where are Muse from, why are they called Muse and are they considered emo? I think we know the answer to that!

Back in 2018, the band got together and answered these questions and more for Radio X. Find out what they said in our video above.

Watch our Evening In Conversation with Muse from 2018, where the band discuss everything from their humble beginnings to their influences with Radio X's John Kennedy.

An Evening In Conversation With Muse

