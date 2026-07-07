Muse talk 20th anniversary plans for Black Holes and Revelations album

Muse have discussed plans. Picture: Tim Saccenti

By Jenny Mensah

Matt Bellamy and co have teased activity to mark 20 years of their seminal fourth studio album.

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Muse have discussed their plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary plans for Black Holes and Revelations.

The band's fourth studio album - which featured singles such as Starlight, Supermassive Black Hole and Knights of Cydonia - was released 3rd July 2026 to commercial and critical acclaim, selling over five million copies worldwide.

Asked if the Devon trio had plans to mark its two-decade milestone, frontman Matt Bellamy told NME: "I think we’re going to bring [album opener] Take A Bow into the set. I think we’re supposed to do some kind of anniversary package, and I’ve got loads of missed emails from management saying we need this, this and this. We’ll probably try to put together some kind of anniversary package."

He teased of possible shows: “Whether we play the whole album at some point, that could be an option.”

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Meanwhile, last month saw the band - who are completed by Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard - release their 10th studio album The Wow! Signal.

The album - which includes the singles Unravelling, Be With You, Cryogen, Hexagons and Nightshift Superstar,- was named after a well-known cosmic mystery that saw "a powerful 72-second radio burst detected in 1977 originating from the constellation Sagittarius with a bandwidth and intensity that suggested a possible extraterrestrial source."

Listen to their latest record in full below:

The WOW! Signal follows Showbiz (1999), Origin of Symmetry (2001), Absolution (2003), Black Holes and Revelations (2006), The Resistance (2009), The 2nd Law (2012), Drones (2015) and Simulation Theory (2018) and Will of the People (2022).

In April, Muse played a special intimate date at the O2 Academy Brixton and this month has seen them support the record with dates in North America.

In November, the synth rockers will return to this side of the pond to embark on The Wow! Signal Europa Tour, which will see them play two nights at both Manchester's Co-op Live and The O2 London before continuing across Europe through December.

See the band'sdates below:

Muse's UK dates in Manchester and London as part of The Wow! Signal 2026 tour. Picture: Press

Muse's The Wow! Signal UK & European Tour for 2026:

12th Nov - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

13th Nov - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

15th Nov - London, UK @ The O2

16th Nov - London, UK @ The O2

18th Nov - Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

20th Nov - Milan, IT @ Unipol Dome

21st Nov - Milan, IT @ Unipol Dome

24th Nov - Dusseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome

25th Nov - Dusseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome

27th Nov - Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena

29th Nov - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

30th Nov - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

3rd Dec - Montpellier, FR @ Sud de France Arena

4th Dec - Montpellier, FR @ Sud de France Arena

7th Dec - Zurich, CH @ AG Hallenstadion

8th Dec - Zurich, CH @ AG Hallenstadion

An Evening In Conversation With Muse

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