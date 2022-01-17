Matt Bellamy dad dances at Twenty One Pilots' show

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy showed off his dan dancing skills at a Twenty One Pilots gig. Picture: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

By Jenny Mensah

The Muse frontman shared a video of himself dancing alongside Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph when he entered the crowd.

Matt Bellamy took his kids to a Twenty One Pilots gig and possibly was the least cool he has ever looked doing it.

The Muse frontman might command his throng of fans when he's centre stage, but when Tyler Joseph moved through the crowd at the iHeart Radio ALTer EGO show to where he was standing, he may have bitten off more than he could chew.

Sharing a video of the moment - which was left out of the official livestream, but captured by a fan - Bellamy wrote: "When you’ve taken the kids to see @twentyonepilots and @tylerrjoseph decides to come in the crowd, sings right next to you, and you embarrass yourself, your family and everyone in the building."

Whether he was embarrassing or not, the rocker looked far more friendly than his character in Muse's new Won't Stand Down video, where he takes on the role of a creepy puppet master.

Last week saw the Devon trio - completed by Dom Howard and Chris Wolstenholme - release their first new single in years and the first official material since 2018's Simulation Theory album, which included the singles Pressure, Something Human, Thought Contagion and Dig Down.

Watch the video for Won't Stand Down below:

Matt Bellamy said of the track: "Won’t Stand Down is a song about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere. Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression.”

Muse will also embark on a summer of major European festival dates in 2022, which includes a headline set at the Isle of Wight Festival 2022- marking their first UK show in almost three years.

See Muse's 2022 festival dates so far:

3rd June 2022: Rock AM Ring - Nürburgring, Germany

5th June 2022: Rock Im Park, Nürburgring, Germany

9th June 2022: Nova Rock Festival - Nickelsdorf, Austria

11th June 2022: Tempelhof Sounds - Berlin, Germany

17th June 2022: Firenze Rocks - Florence, Italy

19th June 2022: Isle of Wight Festival - Isle of Wight, England

21st June 2022: VOLT Festival - Sopron, Hungary

24th June 2022: Tinderbox Festival - Odense, Denmark

26th June 2022: Mallorca Live - Mallorca, Spain

29th June 2022: Ejekt Festival - Athens, Greece

2nd July 2022: OpenAir - St. Gallen, Switzerland

3rd July 2022: Les Eurockéennes De Belfort - Belfort, France

6th July 2022: Beauregard Festival - Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France

8th July 2022: Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

10th July 2022: Les Deferlantes Festival - Céret, France