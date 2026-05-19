Muse share dramatic new single Hexagons from their forthcoming album The Wow! Signal

Muse have announced their 10th album. Picture: Polocho

By Jenny Mensah

The song is the latest track to be taken from their tenth studio album, which will explore "existential hope" and "cosmic mystery".

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Muse have released their new single Hexagons.

The song is the latest track to be released from the band's 10th studio album, The Wow! Signal, and follows Unravelling, Be With You and Cryogen.

Kicking off with a 1:22 minute instrumental, the epic new track sees the band go all-out on another flamboyant and elaborate synth-filled rock number, which sees frontman Matt Bellamy sing: "Reach out, touch me/ And draw me from the sixth dimension/ You have been forcing my hand."

Listen to the dramatic new single below:

MUSE - Hexagons (Official Visualiser)

Hexagons comes after the trio - competed by Chris Wolthenstolme and Dominic Howard - launched an online treasure hunt for over their fans over the weekend with unique codes hidden in billboards across major locations in London, Sydney, New York, Los Angeles and Mexico City.

The Wow! Signal is set for release on 26th June 2026. Pre-order and pre-save the album here.

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The song perfectly matches the theme of the songs we've heard on the album so far, which according to Muse will explore “a mix of cosmic mystery, existential hope, and the exhilarating possibility of contact with something far greater than ourselves”.

The title of the record - which is available to pre-order and pre-save here - is inspired by a well-known cosmic mystery that saw "a powerful 72-second radio burst detected in 1977 originating from the constellation Sagittarius with a bandwidth and intensity that suggested a possible extraterrestrial source."

A press release adds: “The astronomer who discovered the anomaly famously circled the now-iconic sequence ‘6EQUJ5’ and wrote ‘WOW!’ on the printout beside it – giving the signal its name and cementing its place in scientific and pop-culture lore".

The artwork for Muse's album The WOW! Signal. Picture: Press

The full tracklist for Muse’s The WOW! Signal is:

The Dark Forest Nightshift Superstar Shimmering Scars Cryogen Be With You Hexagons The Sickness In You & I Unravelling Hush Space Debris

The WOW! Signal follows Muse's Showbiz (1999), Origin of Symmetry (2001), Absolution (2003), Black Holes and Revelations (2006), The Resistance (2009), The 2nd Law (2012), Drones (2015) and Simulation Theory (2018) and Will of the People (2022).

An Evening In Conversation With Muse

To celebrate the news of their new album, last month saw Muse play an intimate date at the O2 Academy Brixton.

The show, where the band returned to play the historic venue for the first time in 25 years, saw them play a 20-track setlist, including some of their latest singles and their classic hits Hysteria, Supermassive Black Hole, Knights of Cydonia, Starlight and more.

Sharing a highlights video after the show, the band wrote: "Brixton. 25 years since we last performed here, you didn't disappoint 🇬🇧🤘".

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