Listen to Muse's 2006 Shepherd's Bush gig in Radio X's Home Shows

22 April 2020, 11:03 | Updated: 22 April 2020, 11:07

Listen to Muse's 2006 Shepherd's Bush gig in Radio X's Home Shows. Picture: Radio X/Press

Join us every Wednesday night for a complete gig in your living room... This Week: Muse live at Shepherd's Bush Empire on their Black Holes and Revelations tour.

Radio X will be playing out a live gig by Muse for the next in their Home Shows series.

After playing out epic shows from Foo Fighters, a pre-Oasis split Noel Gallagher and Florence + The Machine, we'll now be shining the spotlight on a throwback gig from Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard.

It's easy to feel down and disconnected as we’re all stuck at home and we miss out on all the gigs and festivals we were looking forward to in 2020. But here at Radio X, we're fans of music too and we want to keep experiencing live music in whatever way we can.

If you can't get to a gig, then we've got your back. We’ll bring the gig to you with Radio X's HOME SHOWS!

This Wednesday (22 April) at 9pm, we'll be playing out Muse's gig at London's Shepherds' Bush in 2006.

Poster for Muse's Radio X's Home Shows on Wednesday 22 April 2020
Poster for Muse's Radio X's Home Shows on Wednesday 22 April 2020. Picture: Radio X

The show - which took place on 28 June 2006 - was part of their Black Holes and Revelations tour, so you can expect hits from their fourth studio album such as Starlight, Supermassive Black Hole, and Knights of Cydonia alongside much-loved anthems like Plug In Baby, Feeling Good and Time Is Running Out.

Listen to Muse's 2006 Shepherd's Bush gig in Radio X's Home Shows this Wednesday 22 April from 9pm.

