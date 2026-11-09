Muse at Leeds' Roundhay Festival 2027: How to buy tickets

9 November 2026, 09:38 | Updated: 9 November 2026, 09:56

Muse 2026 press photo
Muse 2026 press photo. Picture: Polocho

By Jenny Mensah

Matt Bellamy and co will top the bill at the Leeds Park next summer. Find out when they'll take to the stage and how you can be there.

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Muse are set to headline American Express Presents Roundhay Festival in 2027.

The Supermassive Black Hole rockers - comprised of Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme - will top the bill at the London park on Sunday 27th June next year.

The announcement comes as part of a trio of shows, which will also see the band play a headline set at BST Hyde Park in London and at Blackweir Fields, Cardiff.

Find out how to buy tickets to Muse at Roundhay Park below...

Muse will headline Roundhay Park in 2027
Muse will headline Roundhay Park in 2027. Picture: Press

Read more:

When will Muse headline Roundhay Park.

  • Muse will headline Roundhay Park, Leeds bringing their The WOW! Signal album to Leeds on Sunday 27th June 2027.

How to buy tickets for Muse at Roundhay Park in Leeds.

  • Tickets for Muse's date at Roundhay Festival go on general sale Friday 13th November from 10am.
  • Pre-sale starts on Wednesday 11th November at 10am.
  • Visit https://www.roundhayfestival.com for more info and to buy tickets.

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