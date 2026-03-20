Muse announce intimate show at O2 Academy Brixton to launch new album The WOW! Signal

Muse's Matt Bellamy at NOS Alive Festival 2025. Picture: Pedro Gomes/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The trio will play the special Londonshow, which takes place on 3rd April- with tickets going on sale next week.

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Muse have announced a date at O2 Academy Brixton next month.

The Devon trio will play the intimate London date on 3rd April to mark their return and the news of their 10th studio album The Wow! Signal.

To be the first to get access to tickets for the gig, fans can pre-order the band's forthcoming album by 24th March on 11.59am, before the presale-which starts on 25th March from 10am.

Tickets will then go on general sale from Friday 27th March from 10am.

The news comes after the band shared the details of their new album, which follows 2022's Will of the People and is set for release on 26th June 2026.

From it comes Be With You- an epic new single, which the band teased earlier this month, and it's new official video, which features Resident Evil and The Occupant star Ella Balinska.

Watch the Nico Poalillo-directed video for the song below:

Muse - Be With You (Official Music Video)

It follows previous cut from the album Unravelling, which the band released in June 2025.

The WOW! Signal is set for release on 26th June via Warner and is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

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The album's title is inspired by a well-known cosmic mystery that saw "a powerful 72-second radio burst detected in 1977 originating from the constellation Sagittarius with a bandwidth and intensity that suggested a possible extraterrestrial source."

It adds: “The astronomer who discovered the anomaly famously circled the now-iconic sequence ‘6EQUJ5’ and wrote ‘WOW!’ on the printout beside it – giving the signal its name and cementing its place in scientific and pop-culture lore".

The album itself - according to band members Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolthenstolme and Dominic Howard - will explore: “a mix of cosmic mystery, existential hope, and the exhilarating possibility of contact with something far greater than ourselves”.

The artwork for Muse's album The WOW! Signal. Picture: Press

The full tracklist for Muse’s The WOW! Signal is:

The Dark Forest Nightshift Superstar Shimmering Scars Cryogen Be With You Hexagons The Sickness In You & I Unravelling Hush Space Debris

The WOW! Signal follows Muse's Showbiz (1999), Origin of Symmetry (2001), Absolution (2003), Black Holes and Revelations (2006), The Resistance (2009), The 2nd Law (2012), Drones (2015) and Simulation Theory (2018) and Will of the People (2022).

An Evening In Conversation With Muse

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