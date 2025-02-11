Muse's Chris Wolstenholme teases new album in 2026 "barring any disasters"

Muse could be set to release an album next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The band's bassist has talked about the next steps for the band and when they may begin working on new material.

Muse could be set to release an album next year.

Chris Wolstenholme, the band's bassist and backing vocalist, has opened up about the band's future and talked about new material on a horizon.

Speaking on the The Leona Graham Podcast, about a new album and the fact that the band aren't currently signed to a label, he said: "I think we’re gonna start work on the next record fairly soon".

The Starlight rocker went on: "I think for the last few albums we’ve been with Warner and we’ve extended after each album. We may do the same again; we may go with a new label, who knows."

Wolstenholme also discussed the band's desire to take longer breaks after releasing and touring an album as they get older because it gives them a chance to "reset" and think about their next direction.

“When you finish touring an album, and the band has been around a bit longer, the gaps between albums get a little bit bigger. I don’t think we can be banging out new albums every two years like we used to,” the 46-year-old musician explained.

"But it gives you that opportunity to reset a little bit and think about what’s gonna happen going forward."

“I think we’ll start very, very soon, like in the next couple of months,” he went on. “We’ve got a few gigs in June. Only a handful – that’s the only gigs we’re doing this year.

“I don’t think the idea is to do anything really serious until next year, so I would imagine that 2026 will be a new album, barring any disasters.”

Muse - who are completed by frontman Matt Bellamy and drummer Dominic Howard - last released a studio album in 2022 with Will of the People, which included the record's title track as well as singles Compliance, Won't Stand Down, You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween and Kill or Be Killed".

They was preceded by eight studio efforts from the rockers; Showbiz (1999), Origin of Symmetry (2001), Absolution (2003), Black Holes and Revelations (2006), The Resistance (2009), The 2nd Law (2012), Drones (2015) and Simulation Theory (2018).

