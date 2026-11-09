Muse to headline BST Hyde Park 2027: How to buy tickets

Muse are the third headliner to be announced for the London festival. Picture: Tim Saccenti

By Jenny Mensah

Matt Bellamy and co will top the bill at the royal London park next summer. Find out when they'll take to the stage and how you can be there.

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Muse are set to headline American Express Presents BST Hyde Park 2027.

The rockers - comprised of Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme - will top the bill at the London park on Saturday 26th June next year.

They'll be joined on the Great Oak Stage by special guests Nothing But Thieves with more to be added to the bill.

Muse are the third act to be confirmed for the festival so far, joining BON JOVI and RAYE as BST headliners next year.

The announcement comes as part of a trio of shows, which will also see the band play a headline set at Leeds' Roundhay Park and at Blackweir Fields, Cardiff.

Find out how to buy tickets to Muse at BST Hyde Park below...

Muse will play BST Hyde Park in 2027. Picture: Press

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When will Muse headline BST Hyde Park?

Muse will headline BST Hyde Park, bringing their The WOW! Signal album to London on Saturday 26th June 2027.

How to buy tickets for Muse at BST Hyde Park?

Tickets for Muse's date at BST Hyde Park go on general sale this Friday 13th November at 10am.

Pre-sale starts Wednesday 11th November at 10am and runs til. Friday 13th November at 9am and fans can sign up here.

Visit bst-hydepark.com for more info and to buy tickets.

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