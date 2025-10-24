Mumford & Sons team up with Hozier on Rubber Band Man single and talk dream collabs

Hozier and Mumford & Sons. Picture: Jay Sansone

The band have teamed up with the Irish singer-songwriter on the new track, which was produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mumford & Sons and Hozier have teamed up on a new single.

Rubber Band Man sees the indie folk band and the Irish singer-songwriter join forces on the gentle, yet rousing track, which sees Marcus Mumford and Hozier swap vocals on the verses and come together on the chorus.

Watch their official video below:

Mumford & Sons, Hozier - Rubber Band Man

The stirring single - which was recorded at Long Pond Studios in upstate New York and produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner - comes just seven months after the band debuted their fifth studio album RUSHMERE, which went straight to number one on the UK Album Chart.

Read more:

As explained in a press release, Hozier’s involvement in the record stems from a friendship with the band that stretches back to 2017 when he joined Mumford & Sons on stage to cover The Beatles’ A Little Help From My Friends when the British band headlined the Longitude Festival in 2017. The Too Sweet singer also guested with the band at the Austin City Limits Festival in Texas in 2023.

Mumford & Sons Talk Dream Collaborations

Clearly they two acts have proved themselves to be a winning combination, but Mumfords haven't stopped dreaming when it comes to their collab goals.

Speaking to Radio X's Toby Tarrant this morning (24th October) as he stood in on The Chris Moyles Show, the I Will Wait rockers revealed that they would love to work with Stevie Nicks, Adele and Paul McCartney.

Quizzed if they have a "bucket list" of collabs left, frontman Marcus joked: “We've made our way through them," adding: "We're pretty deep at this point. I really love Stevie Nicks. I'd love to sing with Stevie Nicks one day. I really love Adele. She doesn't do much collaborating, but we've known her for a very long time, and I love her to bits.".”

He added: “We've never done McCartney," to which Toby Tarrant added: "I mean, that's not a bad one, is it? He's done Kanye and Rihanna. Surely, Mumford & Sons are next!”

Mumford & Sons and Radio X's Toby Tarrant. Picture: Radio X

The band, who are completed by Ben Lovett and Ted Duane - have been busy out on the road all summer, playing dates across the US, joined by the likes of Maggie Rogers and Noah Kahan.

November will see the band play dates in mainland Europe, before returning to the UK for dates, which conclude with two hometown shows at London’s O2 Arena.

Mumford & Sons' 2025 UK dates:

29th November – Utilita Arena, Newcastle (w/ Sierra Ferrell) SOLD OUT

30th November – First Direct Arena, Leeds (w/ Sierra Ferrell) SOLD OUT

2nd December – OVO Hydro, Glasgow (w/ Sierra Ferrell) SOLD OUT

3rd December – Co-op Live, Manchester (w/ Sierra Ferrell) SOLD OUT

5th December - Utilita Arena, Sheffield (w/ Sierra Ferrell) SOLD OUT

7th December - Utilita Arena, Birmingham (w/ Sierra Ferrell) SOLD OUT

8th December - Utilita Arena, Cardiff (w/ Sierra Ferrell) SOLD OUT

10th December – The O2, London (w/ Sierra Ferrell) SOLD OUT

11th December – The O2, London (w/ Sierra Ferrell) SOLD OUT

Read more: