Mumford And Sons Announce Huge 2018 UK Tour

Mumford And Sons 2018. Picture: Alistair Taylor-Young/Press

The band will be taking their new album Delta with a series of shows in November and December.

Mumford And Sons have announced details of a major UK arena tour for this autumn.

The show is described as “a ground-breaking new show in the round, right across the middle of the room” and takes in arenas around the country, including shows at Manchester Arena on 21 November at London’s O2 Arena on the 29th of that month.

click hereThe band, fronted by Marcus Mumford have recently announced their fourth studio album, Delta, which will be released on 16 November and the band hit the road a week later.

Announcing #DeltaTour - the most ambitious tour we’ve ever done. Travelling the world & playing shows remains our primary purpose as a band. This is going to be everything & we are going to leave it all on the floor. For dates & pre-sale info go to: https://t.co/pfTlyBHHnY pic.twitter.com/5dUBglGm0W — Mumford & Sons (@MumfordAndSons) October 4, 2018

Mumford And Sons 2018 Uk Tour Dates

Tuesday 20 November The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Wednesday 21 November Manchester Arena

Friday 23 November Genting Arena, Birmingham

Saturday 24 November FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Sunday 25 November Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

Tuesday 27 November Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Wednesday 28 November Cardiff Arena

Thursday 29 November O2 Arena, London

Saturday 1 December First Direct Arena, Leeds

Sunday 2 December Echo Arena, Liverpool

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 9am on Friday 12 October via www.gigsandtours.com and www.mumfordandsons.com/live

The sixty-date tour will kick off in Dublin at the 3 Arena which also serves as an album launch party on 16 November. The tour then heads to the US and Canada before Christmas and then Australia and New Zealand in the New Year.

Support on the UK dates comes from the excellent Maggie Rogers.

Mumfords’ new single, Guiding Light, is available now and you can take a listen here: