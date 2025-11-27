Mumford & Sons to headline BST Hyde Park 2026 with The War On Drugs as special guests

Mumford & Sons will play the headline show next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Rushmere outfit will make their return to the festival after 10 years and top the bill at the London park on 4th July.

Mumford & Sons are set to headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2026.

Ahead of the release of their Prizefighter album, the indie folk outfit - comprised of Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane and Ben Lovett - have been confirmed to top the bill at the festival on 4th July, making their return to the Great Oak Stage for the first time in 10 years.

The Rubberband outfit will be joined on the line-up by special guests The War on Drugs, with the full line-up still to be announced.

Tickets for Mumford & Sons go on general sale on Thursday 4th December from 9am via bst-hydepark.com, with pre-sale info below.

When do Mumford & Sons play BST Hyde Park 2026?

Mumford & Sons headline BST Hyde Park 2026 on Saturday 4th July.

Who joins Mumford & Sons at BST Hyde Park?

So far, Mumfords will be joined on the day by special guests The War On Drugs, with more acts to be announced.

How to buy tickets to Mumford & Sons at BST Hyde Park 2026?

Tickets for Mumford & Sons go on general sale on Thursday 4th December from 9am via bst-hydepark.com.

American Express cardmembers can book with Amex from 10am Thursday 27th November until 9am Thursday 4th December. Terms apply.

BST Hyde Park presale goes live 10am Monday 1st December. Get presale access now at bst-hydepark.com.

Mumfords join previously announced BST Hyde Park headliners Garth Brooks, Maroon 5, Pitbull and Lewis Capaldi, who will play two nights at the festival.

See the line-up for BST Hyde Park so far:

Saturday 27th June: Garth Brooks

Friday 3rd July: Maroon 5

Saturday 4th July: Mumford & Sons

Friday 10th July Pitbull

Saturday 11th July: Lewis Capaldi - SOLD OUT

Sunday 12th July: Lewis Capaldi

