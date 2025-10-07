Morrissey announces 2026 exclusive UK date at The O2 London

Morrissey will play a one-off UK date next year. Picture: Press/SJM

By Radio X

The former Smiths frontman has announced his only UK date of the year will take place in the capital.

Morrissey has announced a one-off headline UK show for next year.

The former Smiths frontman will take to the stage at The O2, London on Saturday 28th February 2026, to play what will be his only UK gig of the year.

The Suedehead singer announced the news on his social channels this Monday (6th October), telling his fans: "IT'S A DATE".

Tickets for the show go on general sale this Friday 10th October from 9am BST via Ticketmaster.

Fans can also again access to the pre-sale, which takes place on Wednesday 8th October) from 9am BST here.

The gig will be the first time Morrissey has played in the capital since his show at London's Eventim Apollo in March 2023.

However, just this year saw the Everyday Is Like Sunday singer play UK and Ireland shows this summer, which consisted stops in Dublin and Glasgow, plus a homecoming date at Manchester Co-Op Live.

