Morrissey announces 2026 exclusive UK date at The O2 London

7 October 2025, 10:27

Morrissey
Morrissey will play a one-off UK date next year. Picture: Press/SJM
Radio X

By Radio X

The former Smiths frontman has announced his only UK date of the year will take place in the capital.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Morrissey has announced a one-off headline UK show for next year.

The former Smiths frontman will take to the stage at The O2, London on Saturday 28th February 2026, to play what will be his only UK gig of the year.

The Suedehead singer announced the news on his social channels this Monday (6th October), telling his fans: "IT'S A DATE".

Tickets for the show go on general sale this Friday 10th October from 9am BST via Ticketmaster.

Fans can also again access to the pre-sale, which takes place on Wednesday 8th October) from 9am BST here.

The gig will be the first time Morrissey has played in the capital since his show at London's Eventim Apollo in March 2023.

However, just this year saw the Everyday Is Like Sunday singer play UK and Ireland shows this summer, which consisted stops in Dublin and Glasgow, plus a homecoming date at Manchester Co-Op Live.

Read more:

Latest Videos

Green Day launch American Idiot in September 2004: Mike Dirnt, Billy Joe Armstrong, and Tre Cool.

Why Green Day's American Idiot is still so relevant today

Green Day

This Is Spinal Tap II lead image

Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues - release date, trailers, cast, plot & more

Beastie Boys' Sabotage video

The 10 funniest music videos ever made

Freddie Mercury recording the Flash Gordon soundtrack in October 1980

Why there isn’t a “hidden message” on Queen’s Another One Bites The Dust

Morrissey Songs

Morrissey Latest

See more Morrissey Latest

Johnny Marr

Johnny Marr thanks UPS after guitars go missing and are safely returned

Johnny Marr

Morrissey of The Smiths and Billy Mackenzie of The Associates in 1984

Who was Morrissey singing about in William It Was Really Nothing?

Johnny Marr

Johnny Marr says he turned down "eye-watering" amount for The Smiths reunion

Johnny Marr

Morrissey in 2018

Morrissey announces 2025 UK & Ireland dates including homecoming show at Manchester Co-op Live
Morrissey of The Smiths performs on stage at Brixton Academy in 1986

This is what The Smiths played at their last ever live show