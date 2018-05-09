WATCH: Miles Kane Unveils Loaded Video

See the visuals for his latest single, which was co-written with Jamie T & Lana Del Rey.

Miles Kane has revealed the video to his Loaded single.

Watch its video above.

The track is the first cut to be taken from his forthcoming album Coup de Grace, and it features songwriting credits from Jamie T and Lana Del Rey.

See Kane talk about the impact of working with the Wimbledon wordsmith and the LA singer:

Speaking about his third studio album, which is slated for some time in the 2018, Kane revealed that it was named after one of his favourite WWE wrestlers Finn Balor.

See Kane talk about his new album to Radio X's Gordon Smart:

Miles Kane is set to embark on a UK tour in spring and summer 2018.

The Scouse rocker will be playing a string of gigs across the country, which kick off on 23 May at the Carlisle Brickyard and culminate in a homecoming gig at Liverpool Hangar 34 on 4 July.

The Come Closer singer said of the news on Instagram: "Excited to announce my UK Tour! It’s been too long since I’ve been on stage, I cannot wait. Bring it on!"

See Miles Kane's UK Tour Dates here:

Wed 23 May 2018 - Carlisle - The Brickyard

Thu 24 May 2018 - Stoke-On-Trent - The Sugarmill

Friday 25 May 2018 - Coventry Kasbah

Mon 28 May 2018 - London - The Moth Club

Tue 29 May 2018 - London - The Moth Club

Wed 30 May 2018 - Sheffield - The Leadmill

Fri 01 Jun 2018 - Northampton - Roadmender

Sat 02 Jun 2018 - Oxford - O2 Academy 1

Fri 22 Jun 2018 - Cambridge Junction

Sat 23 Jun 2018 - Newcastle Riverside

Mon 25 Jun 2018 - Brighton Concorde 2

Tue 26 Jun 2018 - Exeter University Lemon Grove

Thu 28 Jun 2018 - Portsmouth Pyramids Centre

Fri 29 Jun 2018 - Cardiff - The Tramshed

Tuesday 3 Leeds - Brudenell Social Club

Wed 04 Jul 2018 - Liverpool - Hangar 34