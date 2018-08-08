VIDEOS: Miles Kane Shares Snippets Of Wrong Side Of Life Track

The Scouse rocker has shared a favourite track from his upcoming Coup De Grace album in new rehearsal videos.

Miles Kane has teased new music from his forthcoming third solo album.

The Scouse rocker is set to release his Coup De Grace album this Friday (10 August), and he's shared snippets of one of his "favourite songs" on the record.

Taking to his Instragram, Kane shared a video writing: "Wrong side of life! One of my favourite songs off the record real deal shit! Bare your soul and be unique! X".

Not content to just give us the beginning of the album track, he then shared its "banging chorus,"

Miles Kane recently revealed the good advice given to him by none other than Paul Weller.

Speaking to Radio X's Chris Moyles about spending time with The Jam legend, Kane gushed: "He embraces the youth and he told me about that a few years ago.

"Like if I'd be getting jealous of the new kid or whatever, he'd be like: 'Don't because embrace the youth' and it was a bit of advice that i've taken on."

Asked whether he ever felt in awe going up to perform with The Modfather, the Scouse rocker said: "It probably wasn't even being on stage that I felt: 'This is kind of amazing'.

"It was when me and him went for fish and chips before a gig."

Meanwhile, Miles has also talked about working with Jamie T on his new Coup De Grace album, and said it was as "easy as sitting on a sofa".



Miles Kane's Coup De Grace is set for release on Friday 10 August 2018.

Coup De Grace. 10th August. It’s been 5 years in the making, a lot of emotion and excitement has gone into making this album. Pre-order and listen to “Loaded” and “Coup De Grace” now. More coming soon! https://t.co/nMqcyFHG7q #coupdegrace #loaded pic.twitter.com/u4QxSjxTEm — Miles Kane (@MilesKaneMusic) June 8, 2018

Watch the video for his Cry On My Guitar single, which features WWE Wrestler Finn Bálor - the Inspiration for Kane's album title.