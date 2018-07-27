VIDEOS: Miles Kane Announces Record Store Gigs, Teases "Acoustic" Re-Workings

The Scouse rocker will celebrate the release of his Coup De Grace album with in-store shows this month.

Miles Kane has announced record store gigs next month.

The Inhaler rocker is preparing to release his Coup de Grace album on 10 August, and to celebrate he he's heading to music stores at select venues across the UK.

Kane will play Kingston's Banquet Records, and HMVs in Liverpool, Manchester and Glasgow respectively.

Taking to Instagram the rocker also hinted that his performances would be "acoustic," posting a video of him performing his Cry On My Guitar single.

Watch his snippet above.

He captioned it: "Keep it simple and real and you can’t go wrong! Working out how to play these stompers acoustic for the In stores! I’m feeling this one! Just hope @finnbalor doesn’t bash the door down when I get to the middle 8 hahah X"

Kane released the official video for Cry On My Guitar earlier this week, which features a huge bust up with WWE Wrestler Finn Balor, whose finishing move inspired his album title.

Watch their epic video here:

Watch him speak about his upcoming solo record to Radio X's Gordon Smart:

Miles Kane also unleashed his Too Little Too Late track. which features Jamie T and comes as free as soon as fans order his new album.

Miles Kane will also embark on UK tour dates.

See them here: