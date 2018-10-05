VIDEO: Alex Turner Joins Miles Kane On Stage In Paris

See the Arctic Monkeys frontman and his Last Shadow Puppets bandmate perform Standing Next To Me at La Cigale.

Alex Turner surprised fans in Paris when he appeared on stage with Miles Kane.

The Scouse rocker was playing a gig at La Cigale in the French capital this Thursday (5 October) to support his Coup de Grace album when his Last Shadow Puppets bandmate joined him for an epic performance.

Watch the duo perform Standing Next to Me - which is taken from their debut album, The Age Of The Understatement - above.

Alex Turner and Miles Kane from The Last Shadow Puppets. Picture: Press

Its not the first time the duo have attended each other's shows, with Kane making a special appearance to help Arctic Monkeys perform 505 at TRNSMT 2018- their only UK festival appearance of the year.

Find out where the sample of 505 originates from:

Meanwhile, last month saw Arctic Monkeys wrap up their UK headline tour dates with two nights at Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena.

Despite not ending their run of dates in their hometown, the rockers were sure to pay tribute to football icon and former Sheffield Wednesday footballer Chris Waddle.

Watch Alex Turner sing his famous football chant here: