Miles Kane wants to try Eminem-inspired "different approach" to songwriting: "I've got a vision"

Miles Kane at Radio X's On The Beach 2026 and Eminem in 2024. Picture: Press/ Hoss McBain/ZUMA Press Wire/alamy

By Jenny Mensah

Orlando Weeks and Hugo White spoke to Dan O'Connell ahead of their headline set at Radio X's On The Beach, where they talked about the possibility of a fifth album and the follow-up to 2015’s Marks to Prove It.

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Miles Kane has talked about making new music and revealed he wants to try a "different approach" to songwriting, comparing it to work by US rapper Eminem.

The Wirral rocker spoke to Dan O'Connell ahead of his support set at The Maccabees headline show at Radio X On The Beach, where he discussed everything from growing older to changing up his writing style.

"I'm just wanna navigate something, like I think creatively and writing-wise, there's something I haven't tapped into yet," he explained.

"Basically, I've gotta figure this out, I think, for my own mind and for lyrics and to move forward in music, really. So that's what I'm sort of searching for right now. You know, you always write about from your heart, past experiences, all that. And I think there's a certain time in your life, maybe you find a bit more of an enlightenment, probably hitting 40 as well. And so how you feel in your life will relate to how you feel in your music.

"So I feel there's this new chapter that I'm enjoying, and I want to sort of explore that and sort of explaining that creatively, if that makes sense.

"So maybe it's sort of creatively, it's taking a different approach to instead of it being verse, chorus, verse, chorus, maybe it's more of like a conversational piece in a way, like say an Eminem would do it, where you're sort of talking to yourself, or there's two characters. I don't know, it's just this thing that's quite making me excited. So I'm, I'm just— it's early days, but it sounds like I'm rambling on, but I've got a bit... I've got a vision, and that's it."

Miles Kane - Rearrange & Sunlight In The Shadows|Radio X On The Beach

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Kane - who went on to perform two tracks in a special acoustic session - also waxed lyrical about his relationship with Paul Weller and The Black Keys—who he supported on their North American dates.

"It's been great, you know," he told Radio X. "It's like this whole sort of journey of signing to [frontman] Dan [Auerbach]'s label, um, and doing those gigs with them in the US."

He went on: "They were so good to me, you know. I was on their bus with them. I used their band as my band because, you know, it's financially— it's crazy to take all my lot over there. So I've got nothing but respect for them, lads. And, you know, not many would do that in this day and age. So it's just respect really, mate."

On Paul Weller, who has always been somewhat of a mentor for him, Kane added that their relationship has gotten even stronger with time.

"It doesn't get any better than Weller," gushed the Last Shadow Puppets rocker. "It's hard to find people that are real, and Weller's been real with me from day one, from being in my early 20s. And I think our relationship even become more deeper and beautiful than ever. So yeah, he's just sort of my goal, really, to be honest. Yeah."

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Meanwhile, The Maccabees also revealed new music was still in the works and they hoped to make a full studio album if the material was "good enough".

Asked if we were getting any closer to a new album, frontman Orlando Weeks told Dan O'Connell: "Well, I mean, in, in that we're playing new stuff, it's, it's a big jump for us. Like, we hadn't played together for eight years, and then last summer we weren't ready to do any of that."

He added: "We didn't have any songs, and now we have some songs, and we have one that we're really confident and we're enjoying playing, and others that we've been working on whilst we've been away and we'll keep working on. That's the aim, is to try and do it, make it good enough, and then it'll happen, you know."

The Maccabees on new music, Harry Styles & return to Brighton | Radio X On The Beach

The band went on to play a joyous 19-track set on the Brighton cobbles, which included hits from across their four albums; Colour It In (2007), Wall Of Arms (2009), Given to the Wild (2012) and Marks to Prove It (2015)—and of course new track Ballad of So Long.

Watch them play out their set with Pelican below:

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