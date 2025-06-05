Miles Kane confirmed to play The Leadmill's last ever gig

Miles Kane will be among the last artists to play The Leadmill. Picture: Glenn Ashley/ZUMA Press Wire, Alamy, STV LENZ / Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The Don't Forget Who You Are singer will be among one of the last acts to perform at the iconic grassroots venue before it closes its doors.

Miles Kane is set to perform at The Leadmill's final show.

Last month, the iconic Sheffield grassroots venue shared the sad news that its appeal against eviction had been denied and it would be closing its doors on 6 Leadmill Road for good.

Now it has confirmed that the Scouse rocker will perform at the an event titled "The Last Gig At The Leadmill" on Friday 27th June 2025 with tickets going on sale this week.

The news has led fans to hope and speculate that he could be joined by friend and The Last Shadow Puppets bandmate Alex Turner, who originates from Sheffield and who alongside Arctic Monkeys shares a history with the venue.

If Turner does turn up at the venue on the night, it would mark the first Last Shadow Puppets performance since Rock en Seine in 2016. Miles Kane has also since joined Turner on stage during Arctic Monkeys The Car tour in 2023 to perform crowd favourite 505.

Tickets for the event will go on sale via leadmill.co.uk this Friday (6th June) from 10am BST.

The venue has also confirmed that its last ever event will take place the day after with a post titled: "Last Dance at The Leadmill".

They wrote in the caption: "After over four decades of unforgettable nights, historic gigs and a community that has stuck with us through it all, Saturday 28th June 2025 will be the final event held at The Leadmill.

"To everyone who has supported us, whether from around the corner or across the globe; thank you. This place was built on love, laughter and loyalty. While our walls might be changing this isn’t the end for us.

"We will miss our home more than words can say so lets make these last weeks count.

"See you on our dancefloor… one last time".

Ticket holders for future event listings have been told to keep an "eye on their inboxes" as they work to relocate the shows.

The venue - which has played host to the likes of Pulp, Coldplay, Green Day and Oasis at the start of their careers - first shared the news Wednesday 14th May that they would have to close.

Their statement began: "The Leadmill, one of Sheffield’s most beloved and historic music venues, has today been told that we have lost our legal appeal against the eviction notice served by our landlord. The ruling means we must vacate the premises within the next three months, marking the end of an era for a venue that has been a cornerstone of the city’s cultural life since 1980."

"The Leadmill has played host to a generation of iconic acts including Def Leppard, Pulp, Arctic Monkeys, Coldplay, Oasis and countless more," they added. "We have also served as a community space for art, theatre, comedy and grassroots activism."

Sad news tonight. Thanks to all who've supported us over these difficult times, we'll never forget what you've done for this business and it's super talented staff.



This will take us a few days to process but we will update everyone as soon as we can with next steps.



❤️



1/2 pic.twitter.com/zLAKmId8oX — The Leadmill (@Leadmill) May 14, 2025

Their statement continued: "Despite overwhelming public support, high-profile backing from artists and a hard fought campaign to save The Leadmill, the legal challenge was sadly unsuccessful. The decision allows our landlord to proceed with plans to take over the empty building and will result in the loss of over 70 jobs.

"This is a heartbreaking moment not just for our team but for the entire Sheffield community."

Despite its closure, organisers at the long-standing venue have pledged to carry on and have honour their schedule by continuing their "programme of events at venues across the city".

"While The Leadmill’s future at its current location may be coming to a close, we vow to continue fighting for independent music and culture in Sheffield," they assured patrons. "We want to reassure everyone who has purchased tickets for upcoming events: there is no immediate change to our schedule. We have plans in place to continue our programme of events at other venues across the city and will be in touch with all ticket holders in due course. All tickets remain valid and we are committed to ensuring clear communication and a smooth transition for every event."

They concluded: "We are devastated, but not defeated. This is not the end of The Leadmill’s spirit - it’s a call to action for everyone who believes in the importance of independent culture. We will regroup, rebuild and continue."

The Leadmill - which was established in 1980 - is the longest running live music venue and nightclub in the region.

Based on Leadmill Road and lying on the southeast edge of the city centre, the venue actually used to be a flour mill for decades before it became a nightclub in the 1962, which hosted shows by The Small Faces, The Yardbirds and Jimi Hendrix Experience.

A noughties hangout for the Arctic Monkeys, The Leadmill has hosted multiple acts throughout its years, including Jorja Smith, The Chemical Brothers, The Dandy Warhols, Rick Astley, Beabadoobee, Culture Club, The Strokes, George Ezra, Lewis Capaldi, Creeper, James Marriott, Muse, Two Door Cinema Club, Queens of the Stone Age and many more.

The venue has also acted as a community centre and arts hub, hosting talks, stand up comics, theatre productions, record fairs, drag and cabaret.

