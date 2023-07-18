Miles Kane teases "banger after banger" on One Man Band album

By Jenny Mensah

The rocker spoke to Radio X's Toby Tarrant about finding himself again when creating his fifth studio album.

Miles Kane has discussed the creative process behind his upcoming fifth studio album.

One Man Band is set for release on 4th August and the Liverpudlian rocker has shared Baggio, Troubled Son and The Womder, which was unveiled just this week, from the record so far.

Asked if he intended the tracks to feel timeless and like instant classics, he told Radio X's Toby Tarrant: "There was a clear identity on what we wanted to make on this [record]. The first song written for it was One Man Band and it was almost me back to - you know how you were playing a bit of [2011 single] Inhaler there before we started the interview? - And it's almost me sort of going back to that sound."

He added: "You know, what am I good at? I love that surf guitar, I love big anthemic choruses and upbeat songs and I just felt like I was sort of missing that myself and I feel like no one else is doing it. And I was like, 'I need to get back in tune with that part of who I am.

"So that's what we did and it sort of lit this fire in me and then all the tunes started flowing out and it was just like banger after banger on this record and I absolutely love it."

Miles Kane is preparing to release One Man Band next month. Picture: Press

Previously speaking about the record and his Troubled Son single, Kane told Radio X's Dan O'Connell: "I kind of wanted to go back to the start almost stylistically with songs and go back to writing an album that was no strings, no brass, no choirs, no piano.

"No faff was kind of the blueprint. You know, sometimes you have to go back to go forward and rediscover why I got into music in the first place."

He added: "Troubled Son lyrically and stylistically sets the tone for what's to come."

The Don't Forget Who You Are singer also touched upon the possibility of another Last Shadow Puppets record with close friend, collaborator and Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner.

"Al was round at ours a couple of weeks ago, we were listening to the new album," he revealed to Radio X. "We always talk about it, mate - I think before this lifetime is done, a trilogy will definitely be put in place. But we're both on our own little paths at the minute.

"It'll happen when it happens. It'll happen when me and him are just chilling on the sofa and we start writing tunes, rather than it being a planned sort of thing. I can't see it any time in the future, but definitely at one point."

One Man Band will be released on 4th August 2023 via Modern Sky.

Miles Kane - One Man Band tracklist:

1. Troubled Son

2. The Best Is Yet To Come"

3. One Man Band

4. Never Taking Me Alive

5. Heartbreaks The New Sensation

6. The Wonder

7. Baggio

8. Ransom

9. Doubles

10. Heal

11. Scared of Love

Meanwhile, Kane is currently playing record store shows to celebrate the new album with intimate acoustic performances.

He stops off next at Rough Trade East in London's Brick Lane tonight (Tuesday 18th July), before heading to Nottingham and his hometown of Liverpool.

The Inhaler singer is also set to embark on sold-out UK dates in August, which will see him visit the likes of Przym in Kingston ant The Leadmill in Sheffield.

Visit mileskane.com for his full list of shows.

See Miles Kane's sold-out 2023 UK dates:

Sun 6th August - Stoke, Sugarmill

Mon 7th August - Sheffield, Leadmill

Wed 9th August - Norwich, Waterfront

Thurs 10th August - Kingston, Pryzm

Fri 11th August - Liverpool, Hangar34

