Miles Kane on "honour" of playing final Leadmill gig & whether Alex Turner will join him

Miles Kane on The Leadmill's last gig & if Alex Turner will join him

By Jenny Mensah

The Scouse rocker has discussed helping to close the iconic grassroots venue and if his friend and Last Shadow Puppets bandmate will be there.

Miles Kane has discussed playing the last ever gig at The Leadmill and responded to speculation that he could be joined by Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner.

The Liverpool rocker spoke to Dan O'Connell about everything from his sixth studio album, Sunlight In The Shadows, to his "special" show at the iconic Sheffield grassroots venue on 27th June.

"What an honour that is," he told the Radio X presenter. "The Leadmill at every [album] campaign from the start, you know, I've always gone there. From the little room to the bigger room. You know, whatever level you're at at that time, so it served me well".

"Sheffield as a city as well has always had me back with gigs," he went on. "That would be the first to sell out, or whatever. So it's a complete honour and it feels very special".

Noting that it will be his first gig back for him, the Be Who You Are singer added that he was already in rehearsals and was "buzzing" for the night adding: " Let's give it a good send off mate. I think it will be a very special night. It always pops off in there and hopefully next Friday it won't be any different."

Quizzed if he'd be joined by his Last Shadow Puppets bandmate and Sheffield's finest to help him "close the venue," he joked: "Well he's redecorating it at the minute, so he's making it all leopard print for us".

He added: "My door's always open for me bro. He knows that and that's that".

Miles Kane discusses final Leadmill show and Alex Turner. Picture: Jim Herrington, Florent Boyadjian / Alamy, PA Images / Alamy

Kane also announced his new album Sunlight In The Shadows, which is set for release on 17th October this year.

From it comes lead single and album opener Love Is Cruel, which you can watch the official video for below:

Miles Kane - "Love Is Cruel" [Official Music Video]

Kane's sixth studio effort sees The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach on producing and co-writing duties, with the pair expressing their shared appreciation of 60s psych, Motown and more.

Pre-order the album and see its artwork and tracklisting below:

Miles Kane's Sunlight In The Shadows album artwork. Picture: Jim Herrington/Press

Miles Kane - Sunlight In The Shadows tracklisting:

1. Love Is Cruel

2. Electric Flower

3. Sunlight In The Shadows

4. Coming Down The Road

5. Always In Over My Head

6. Blue Skies

7. My Love

8. Without You

9. Sing A Song To Love

10. Slow Death

11. I Pray

12. Walk On The Ocean

