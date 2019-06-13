Miles Kane drops new video for Can You See Me Now and talks new material

Watch the video for the Scouse rocker's latest single and watch him discuss his new material with Radio X's Gordon Smart.

Miles Kane has returned with a new single Can You See Me Now, and its accompanying video.

Watch the video above, which features footage from across his live shows.

The Rascals rocker may have just released his Coup de Grace in 2018, but he's back with new material this year, explaining to Radio X's Gordon Smart: "So, I had January off from gigging and a bit of February and I just got in this real creative space, and I was just coming in here everyday and just writing these tunes and we've got quite a lot of songs".

He added: "I just wanted to put something new out to tide us through to another album and it was just a song I wanted to put out for the summer.

"It's sort of a little add on to Coup de Grace. It was written in January or February and it's a song about being confident in where you're at in life and just singing about it."

Watch our interview with Miles Kane below:

After Gordon Smart asked if there was a Queens of The Stone Age-esque influence on the record, Kane also revealed that the band's bassist Mikey Shoes was staying at his home.

"He was staying in my house while they were on tour over here, 'cause I was away and I love Mikey I think their new tunes are great. I love that song Bad Things that they've got out now."

The Last Shadow Puppets rocker added: "I guess it's got a bit of that riff on it. It's got that sort of glammy swing thing. What I'm kind of into on this new one is the delivery of the lyrics on the verses and sort of experimenting with new styles of throwing it out there."

Miles Kane. Picture: Press/Andy Hughes

Meanwhile, Miles Kane is headed to Isle of Wight Festival this weekend, where he'll play alongside the likes of headliners George Ezra, Biffy Clyro and Noel Gallagher.

See Miles Kane's dates below:

Sat 15 June ISLE OF WIGHT, Isle of Wight Festival

Wed 19 June MOSCOW, RUSSIA, GlavClub Green Concert

Fri 21 June KYIV, UKRAINE, Green Theatre

Sat 29 June BELGIUM, Rock Werchter Festival

Sun 30 June CARDIFF, Cardiff Castle (supporting Paul Weller)

Thu 4 June BRIGHTON, Concorde 2

Fri 5 June ARRAS, FRANCE, Main Square Festival

Sun 7 June SAINT-NOLFF, FRANCE, Festival Fete du Bruit St Nolff

Tues 9 June PARIS, FRANCE, Paris Philharmonic (supporting Charlotte Gainsbourg)

Fri 12 June MADRID, SPAIN, Mad Cool Festival

Fri 19 June AMERSHAM, Pennfest

Sat 20 June SHEFFIELD, Tramlines Festival

Fri 26 June LOWTHER, Kendal Calling Festival

Sun 28 June PIKEHALL, Y Not Festival

Fri 30 August STRADBALLY, IRELAND, Electric Picnic

Sat 31 August MORETON, Skeleton Coast Festival

Sun 1 September BINGLEY, Bingley Weekender

Sat 12 October Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester Academy 1