Miles Kane announces UK tour dates for 2022

Miles returns with a new album and a full UK tour in January and February next year...

Miles Kane has announced details of a full UK tour for early 2022.

The musician has revealed that his latest album, Change The Show, will be released on 21 January and has lined up a series of dates.

The tour kicks off in Manchester at the Albert Hall and ends with a hometown show in Liverpool on 19 February at the O2 Academy 1.

Support for the tour will come from Scottish musician Brooke Combe who Miles recently dueted with in a soulful cover of Womack’s & Womack’s Teardrops.

Tickets for the 2022 UK tour will be available on a special pre-sale at 10am on Wednesday 8 September - fans will need to pre-order the album to gain pre-sale access.

Tickets will then be on general sale at 10am on Friday 10 September via https://mileskane.com/live

Miles Kane 2022 tour dates. Picture: Press

Miles Kane 2022 UK tour dates