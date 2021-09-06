Miles Kane announces UK tour dates for 2022
6 September 2021, 11:58 | Updated: 6 September 2021, 12:05
Miles returns with a new album and a full UK tour in January and February next year...
Miles Kane has announced details of a full UK tour for early 2022.
The musician has revealed that his latest album, Change The Show, will be released on 21 January and has lined up a series of dates.
The tour kicks off in Manchester at the Albert Hall and ends with a hometown show in Liverpool on 19 February at the O2 Academy 1.
Support for the tour will come from Scottish musician Brooke Combe who Miles recently dueted with in a soulful cover of Womack’s & Womack’s Teardrops.
Tickets for the 2022 UK tour will be available on a special pre-sale at 10am on Wednesday 8 September - fans will need to pre-order the album to gain pre-sale access.
Tickets will then be on general sale at 10am on Friday 10 September via https://mileskane.com/live
Miles Kane 2022 UK tour dates
- 28 January - Albert Hall, Manchester
- 31 January - The Leadmill, Sheffield
- 1 February - O2 Academy, Leeds
- 3 February - O2 Academy, Newcastle
- 4 February - O2 Academy, Glasgow
- 5 February - O2 Institute, Birmingham,
- 7 February - The Tramshed, Cardiff
- 8 February - O2 Academy, Bristol
- 10 February - O2 Academy 1, Oxford
- 11 February - Engine Rooms, Southampton
- 12 February - The Waterfront, Norwich
- 14 February - Cambridge Junction, Cambridge
- 15 February - Roadmender, Northampton
- 16 February - Roundhouse, London
- 18 February - Rock City, Nottingham
- 19 February - O2 Academy 1, Liverpool