Miles Kane announces UK tour dates for 2022

6 September 2021, 11:58 | Updated: 6 September 2021, 12:05

Miles Kane performing live in August 2021
Miles Kane performing live in August 2021. Picture: Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Miles returns with a new album and a full UK tour in January and February next year...

Miles Kane has announced details of a full UK tour for early 2022.

The musician has revealed that his latest album, Change The Show, will be released on 21 January and has lined up a series of dates.

The tour kicks off in Manchester at the Albert Hall and ends with a hometown show in Liverpool on 19 February at the O2 Academy 1.

Support for the tour will come from Scottish musician Brooke Combe who Miles recently dueted with in a soulful cover of Womack’s & Womack’s Teardrops.

Tickets for the 2022 UK tour will be available on a special pre-sale at 10am on Wednesday 8 September - fans will need to pre-order the album to gain pre-sale access.

Tickets will then be on general sale at 10am on Friday 10 September via https://mileskane.com/live

Miles Kane 2022 tour dates
Miles Kane 2022 tour dates. Picture: Press

Miles Kane 2022 UK tour dates

  • 28 January - Albert Hall, Manchester
  • 31 January - The Leadmill, Sheffield
  • 1 February - O2 Academy, Leeds
  • 3 February - O2 Academy, Newcastle
  • 4 February - O2 Academy, Glasgow
  • 5 February - O2 Institute, Birmingham,
  • 7 February - The Tramshed, Cardiff
  • 8 February - O2 Academy, Bristol
  • 10 February - O2 Academy 1, Oxford
  • 11 February - Engine Rooms, Southampton
  • 12 February - The Waterfront, Norwich
  • 14 February - Cambridge Junction, Cambridge
  • 15 February - Roadmender, Northampton
  • 16 February - Roundhouse, London
  • 18 February - Rock City, Nottingham
  • 19 February - O2 Academy 1, Liverpool

Latest Videos

Daniel Craig in the new James Bond 007: No Time To Die trailer

James Bond 007: No Time To Die - Release date, trailers, cast, plot & more

News

Alex Horne speaks to Toby Tarrant on Radio X

Toby Tarrant becomes the Taskmaster with Alex Horne

The Chris Moyles Show pays tribute to Charlie Watts

The Chris Moyles Show pays tribute to The Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts
Blossoms Tom Ogden and Noel Gallagher

Tom from Blossoms: Noel Gallagher jokingly warned me off marriage

Blossoms

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sam Fender, James, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Inhaler all performed at Neighbourhood Weekender 2021

Neighbourhood Weekender 2021 in pictures

Neighbourhood Weekender 2021

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill goes viral... for tweeting his own name

News

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump is going on tour!

Stereophonics in 2021

Stereophonics announce new single, album and UK tour dates

Stereophonics

Morrissey perfoming live wth The Smiths in 1985 and the cover of their album Rank

Are these the best live albums ever released?

Latest On Radio X

The Cranberries' late singer Dolores O’Riordan. pictured in 1994

The true story of Zombie by The Cranberries

The Killers' When You Were Young video

Only true Killers fans will know ALL of the lyrics to When You Were Young

Quizzes

Lianne La Havas All Points East Festival 2021

Cross The Tracks 2021: Dates, line-up, stage-times, tickets, weather and more

Festivals

Sarah Harding: Girls Aloud star dies aged 39 after suffering from advanced breast cancer

News

Freddie Mercury takes a curtain call at Queen's show at Knebworth, 9 August 1986

What did Queen play at their last gig with Freddie Mercury?

Queen

ABBA - The Visitors (1981) and Voyage (2021)

Which artist has the biggest gap between studio albums?