Watch the video for Miles Kane's reflective new single I Pray

Miles Kane has shared a new track. Picture: Jim Herrington

By Jenny Mensah

The song is the next track to come from Kane's new album, Sunlight In The Shadows, which is set for release this Autumn.

Miles Kane has shared his "spiritual" new single, I Pray.

The reflective track is the next cut to be taken from his forthcoming album, Sunlight In The Shadows, which is set for release on 17th October 2025.

The song is accompanied by a James Slater-directed video, which you can watch below:

Miles Kane - "I Pray" [Official Music Video]

The song comes after the Wirral rocker shared the album's lead single and album opener Love Is Cruel, which you can watch the official video for below:

Miles Kane - "Love Is Cruel" [Official Music Video]

Sunlight In The Shadows sees The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach on producing and co-writing duties, with the pair expressing their shared appreciation of 60s psych, Motown and more.

Sunlight In The Shadows is Kane's sixth studio album, which follows Colour of the Trap (2011), Don't Forget Who You Are (2013), Coup de Grace (2018), Change the Show (2022) and One Man Band (2023).

see its artwork and see its tracklisting below:

Miles Kane's Sunlight in the Shadows album artwork. Picture: Jim Herrington/Press

Miles Kane - Sunlight In The Shadows tracklisting:

1. Love Is Cruel

2. Electric Flower

3. Sunlight In The Shadows

4. Coming Down The Road

5. Always In Over My Head

6. Blue Skies

7. My Love

8. Without You

9. Sing A Song To Love

10. Slow Death

11. I Pray

12. Walk On The Ocean

