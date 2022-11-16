Miles Kane announces intimate Christmas gig in Manchester

Miles Kane is set for a special Christmas gig. Picture: Press/ Lauren Luxenberg/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The rocker has confirmed the details of his Rock n' Roll Crimbo gig, which takes place on 16th December at New Century Hall.

Miles Kane has announced the details of an intimate Christmas concert in Manchester next month.

Taking to Instagram, the Don't Forget Who You Are rocker said: "So excited for my Rock n’ Roll Crimbo gig in Manchester’s New Century Hall on December 16th. Also on board are @redrumclub and @iampixey so bring your crackers and your dancing shoes!

"This venue has been on my bucket list since my mate sent me a photo of the dance floor and said 'this gaff is so your vibe'! It's gonna be wiiillld so be quick, grab your tickets from 10am on Thursday 17th November as its one night only x"

A press release explains that Kane will perform tracks from across his “solo catalogue and The Last Shadow Puppets, as well as some classic Christmas tunes and maybe even a new one or two”.

The "one night only" gig will wrap up a year of touring for Kane, who supported his fourth studio album, Change The Show, with UK and European tour dates across 2022.

When is Miles Kane's Christmas gig?

Miles Kane's Rock 'n’ Roll Crimbo gig takes place on 16th December on Manchester's New Century Hall.

When do Miles Kane's Christmas gig tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Miles Kane's gig go on sale this Thursday 17th November at 10am from gigsandtours.com.

Who's supporting Miles Kane's Christmas gig?

Support comes from special guests Red Rum Club and Pixey.

