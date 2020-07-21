Miles Kane heads UK's first public live series of music events since lockdown

Miles Kane. Picture: Press/Lauren Dukoff

The rocker will perform at the Camden Stables Amphitheatre this Saturday 25 July, kicking off the Camden Unlocked series.

Miles Kane is set to play a show in London this weekend in what looks to be the first series of outdoor gigs since lockdown.

The Scouse rocker took to social media this week to announce his "little acoustic gig" in Camden Market this Saturday 25 July, with the free allocated tickets already "sold out".

Camden Unlocked explains on their website that they are: "Unlocking Camden’s live music scene with the UK’s first public live series of music events since the lockdown, with eight ticketed, free open-air weekend performances commencing Saturday 25th July through to 16th August, under the banner ;Camden Unlocked’."

The Camden Unlocked series will see one act perform on Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons until 16 August with Miles Kane joined on the line-up by the likes of Newton Faulker & Don Letts (DJ Set), Mae Muller and Stone Foundation.

The news comes after the UK government permitted outdoor shows from 11 July a long as they are socially distanced.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced this month that indoor live music performances will be able to return from 1 August - providing pilot schemes are successful. Trials are due to begin with larger gatherings such as sporting events.

Speaking on Friday 17 July, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden revealed: "I am pleased that we are making real progress in getting its doors reopened to the public with social distancing. From August indoor theatres, music venues and performance spaces will safely welcome audiences back across the country."

Ticket sales will be limited "to ensure social distancing can be maintained".

In a statement, the Music Venue Trust welcomed the move, but added a note of caution. "We have not received confirmation that any of these events have been authorised to take place in grassroots music venues as yet," they told Music Week. "So [we] would question whether August 1 is a realistic date for those pilot events to have taken place and to have informed the final guidance for venues."

However, the announcement has come too late for some venues. Both Gorilla and The Deaf Institute in Manchester revealed that they will not re-open after being closed for five months.

