Miles Kane announces surprise intimate London show for next week

Miles Kane will play the Moth club next month. Picture: Jim Herrington

By Jenny Mensah

The Don't Forget Who You Are rocker will play The Moth club in Hackney on 1st July.

Miles Kane has announced a surprise intimate show in London next week.

The Scouse rocker will play a date at The Moth Club in Hackney on Tuesday 1st July with tickets exclusively available to those who signed up to his mailing list before 4pm on Tuesday 24th June.

Fans who have already signed up and pre-ordered his forthcoming album, Sunlight In The Shadows, will be included in the sale.

Meanwhile, Kane is set to play the last ever show at The Leadmill in Sheffield this Friday 27th June and he told Radio X that the door was "always open" for Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner to join him.

"What an honour that is," he told Dan O'Connell about playing the closing show at the grassroots venue. "The Leadmill at every [album] campaign from the start, you know, I've always gone there. From the little room to the bigger room. You know, whatever level you're at at that time, so it served me well".

"Sheffield as a city as well has always had me back with gigs," he went on. "That would be the first to sell out, or whatever. So it's a complete honour and it feels very special".

Quizzed if he'd be joined by his Last Shadow Puppets bandmate and Sheffield's finest to help him "close the venue," he joked: "Well he's redecorating it at the minute, so he's making it all leopard print for us".

He added: "My door's always open for me bro. He knows that and that's that".

Sunlight In The Shadows, is set for release on 17th October this year and from it comes lead single and album opener Love Is Cruel, which you can watch the official video for below:

The album also sees The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach on producing and co-writing duties, with the pair expressing their shared appreciation of 60s psych, Motown and more.

Sunlight In The Shadows is Kane's sixth studio album, which follows Colour of the Trap (2011), Don't Forget Who You Are (2013), Coup de Grace (2018), Change the Show (2022) and One Man Band (2023).

Pre-order the album now and see its artwork and tracklisting below:

Miles Kane's Sunlight In The Shadows album artwork. Picture: Jim Herrington/Press

Miles Kane - Sunlight In The Shadows tracklisting:

1. Love Is Cruel

2. Electric Flower

3. Sunlight In The Shadows

4. Coming Down The Road

5. Always In Over My Head

6. Blue Skies

7. My Love

8. Without You

9. Sing A Song To Love

10. Slow Death

11. I Pray

12. Walk On The Ocean

