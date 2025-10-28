Miles Kane's 2026 UK & EU dates: Everything you need to know

Miles Kane press image. Picture: Larry Niehues

The Don't Forget Who You Are rocker is set to tour the UK and Europe early next year. Find out where he's headed and how to buy tickets.

Miles Kane has announced a UK & European tour for 2026.

Fresh from releasing his new album Sunlight In The Shadows, the rocker has confirmed he'll play dates throughout January to March next year, kicking off proceedings at Glasgow's O2 Academy on 24th January.

The blistering UK leg of his tour will also make a stop at London's Roundhouse on 30th January followed by a date at the iconic Manchester's Albert Hall the next day.

Announcing the string of shows, Kane said: "I am absolutely BUZZING to announce that I’m touring my new album Sunlight In The Shadows next year across the UK and Europe. The new songs are mega and I can’t wait to play them at a venue near you."

Kane will be joined on the dates by Howden-raised musician Fiona-Lee and Liam Gallagher's son Gene and his band VILLANELLE.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 31st October from 10am GMT and fans can sign up to Miles' mailing list by 11pm GMT on Tuesday 28th October for access to the presale, which takes place on Wednesday 29th 10am.

Visit mileskane.com to sign up and to see Kane's full list of dates so far.

See Miles Kane's full dates below.

Miles Kane's 2026 UK & EU Tour poster. Picture: Press

See Miles Kane's 2026 UK & European dates:

JAN:

24th January – Glasgow, O2 Academy

26th January – Sheffield Crookes Social Club

27th January – Sheffield, Crookes Social Club

29th January– Southampton, The 1865

30th January– London, Roundhouse

31st January– Manchester, Albert Hall

FEB:

2nd February – Bristol, O2 Academy

3rd February – NX Newcastle

5th February – Leeds, Project House

6th February – Nottingham, Rock City

7th February – Birmingham, O2 Institute

MARCH:

Sat 7th March - Prague, MeetFactory

Sun 8th March - Wroclaw, Zaklęte Rewiry

Mon 9th March - Warsaw, Proxima

Wed 11th March - Berlin, Heimathafen Neukölln

Thu 12th March - Hamburg, Mojo Club

Fri 13th Cologne, Kantine

Sun 15th March - Amsterdam, Melkweg - MAX

Mon 16th March - Tilburg, 013 Tilburg

Tue 17th March - Antwerp, De Roma

Thu 19th March - Tourcoing (Lille), Le Grand Mix

Fri 20th March - Paris, Le Trianon

Listen to Miles Kane's Sunlight In The Shadows album, which was produced by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, below:

