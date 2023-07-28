Miles Kane announces 2024 UK tour dates

Miles Kane is set to embark on UK tour dates next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The One Man Band singer will travel the UK in January and February next year. Find out where he's headed and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Miles Kane has announced a UK tour for next year.

The rocker has been playing record store shows and has a small string of 2023 dates to complete next month, but now he's conformed plans to tour his forthcoming One Man Band album next year.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "WE ARE GOING ON TOUR!!

"You’ve all been asking for a full tour so I am absolutely BUZZED to announce we will be hitting the road in January & February 2024!"

See Miles Kane's 2024 live dates so far and how to buy tickets.

WE ARE GOING ON TOUR!!



You’ve all been asking for a full tour so I am absolutely BUZZED to announce we will be hitting the road in January & February 2024!



The Royston Club lads are joining us on this one and I couldn’t be more excited! pic.twitter.com/29FmrAkMsV — Miles Kane (@MilesKaneMusic) July 28, 2023

READ MORE: Miles Kane teases "banger after banger" on One Man Band album

What are Miles Kane's 2024 UK dates?

25th January 2024 – Leeds, O2 Academy

26th January 2024– Bristol, O2 Academy

27th January 2024– Birmingham, O2 Institute

29th January 2024– Oxford, O2 Academy

30th January 2024 – Nottingham, Rock City‌

1st February 2024 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

2nd February 2024 – Newcastle, NX

3rd February 2024 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

5th February 2024 – Cambridge, Junction

6th February 2024 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

8th February 2024 – Brighton, Concorde 2

9th February 2024 – London, Electric Ballroom

How to buy tickets for Miles Kane's 2024 dates:

Tickets go on general sale from 4th August at 10am BST Ticketmaster

Selected pre-sales take place on 2nd August at 10am BST.

Some tickets for Miles Kane's dates in NX, Newcastle and Brighton's Concorde 2 will be sold on partner site Ticketweb.

Visit the official tour page on Ticketmaster for more details.

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys play final night at London's Emirates Stadium joined by Miles Kane for 505

Meanwhile, the Merseyside rocker recently caught up with Radio X's Toby Tarrant about his forthcoming record and teased his new album consisted of "banger after banger".

So far he's released Baggio, Troubled Son and The Wonder from the record and asked if he intended the tracks to feel like instant classics, he said: "There was a clear identity on what we wanted to make on this [record]. The first song written for it was One Man Band and it was almost me back to - you know how you were playing a bit of [2011 single] Inhaler there before we started the interview? - And it's almost me sort of going back to that sound."

Miles Kane on the coolest person he's ever met

He added: "You know, what am I good at? I love that surf guitar, I love big anthemic choruses and upbeat songs and I just felt like I was sort of missing that myself and I feel like no one else is doing it. And I was like, 'I need to get back in tune with that part of who I am.

"So that's what we did and it sort of lit this fire in me and then all the tunes started flowing out and it was just like banger after banger on this record and I absolutely love it."

Miles Kane on new single Troubled Son and a third Last Shadow Puppets album

Previously speaking about the record and his Troubled Son single, Kane told Radio X's Dan O'Connell: "I kind of wanted to go back to the start almost stylistically with songs and go back to writing an album that was no strings, no brass, no choirs, no piano.

"No faff was kind of the blueprint. You know, sometimes you have to go back to go forward and rediscover why I got into music in the first place."

He added: "Troubled Son lyrically and stylistically sets the tone for what's to come."

Watch the video for Troubled Son, which features a cameo from Inbetweeners star James Buckley,

Miles Kane - Troubled Son

One Man Band will be released on 4th August 2023 via Modern Sky.

Miles Kane - One Man Band tracklist:

1. Troubled Son

2. The Best Is Yet To Come"

3. One Man Band

4. Never Taking Me Alive

5. Heartbreaks The New Sensation

6. The Wonder

7. Baggio

8. Ransom

9. Doubles

10. Heal

11. Scared of Love

READ MORE: Miles Kane says it would be “boss” to write a Eurovision song