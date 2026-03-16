Metallica's James Hetfield proposes to girlfriend underwater on shark dive

Metallica's James Hetfield and his partner Adriana Gillett. Picture: Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty, Instagram/Metallica

The Metallica frontman popped the question to partner Adriana Gillette in the unique way during her birthday trip.

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James Hetfield and his girlfriend Adriana Gillette are engaged.

The Metallica frontman has proposed to his partner last week while underwater during a shark dive.

An image shared from the band's official Instagram, sees the Enter Sandman rocker popping the question by holding a sign that reads: "ADRIANA GILLETT WILL YOU MARRY ME?"

The snap, which sees Gillett holding an engagement ring and doing the thumbs up sign, was captioned: "She said yes!"

Fans were quick to congratulate the rocker in the comments and offer up Metallica based wedding-puns, such as "For whom the wedding bells toll," "Master Of Prenups" and "Enter Aquaman".

Sharing the same image on her own Instagram page Gillett gushed: “The BEST birthday trip surprise. Swimming with whale sharks on Friday the 13th with the most unique, special, and romantic proposal a Pisces could ever imagine. In a sea full of fish, we caught each other. Thank you God for putting us together".

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The news comes after the band prepare to play a whopping 24 dates at the Las Vegas Sphere, which extend into 2027.

After tickets went on sale and many fans voiced their frustrations over repeatedly trying and failing to buy tickets, band addressed their frustrations with a statement, which read: "Wow! What a week. We are so appreciative and grateful to all of you for the incredible response to our upcoming Life Burns Faster residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. We are completely and utterly blown away and cannot believe that we will have 24 amazing nights on stage there, all thanks to you and a record-breaking week.

"At this point in time, we will not be adding additional shows, but we are hoping to offer more in the future. In the meantime, we hear you loud and clear that the ticket-buying process was often frustrating and not always smooth. We’re working with our partners to improve this experience and offer some remedies for the next time around."

See Metallica's Life Burns Faster Sphere 2026 & 2027 dates:

1st and 3rd October 2026

8th and 10th October 2026

15th and 17th October 2026

22nd and 24th October 2026

29th and 31st October 2026

5th and 7th November 2026

28th and 30th January 2027

4th and 6th February 2027

18th and 29th February 2027

25th and 27th February 2027

4th and 6th March 2027

11th and 13th March 2027

Metallica carpool karaoke

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