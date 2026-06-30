Metallica made £20,000 donation to local Cardiff foodbank ahead of M72 tour date at Principality Stadium

Metallica will embark on the string of dates this autumn. Picture: Tim Saccenti

By Jenny Mensah

The Enter Sandman rockers helped fund 9,000 meals for people experiencing homelessness in the Welsh city as they played a date at the Principality Stadium last week.

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Metallica made a donation of £20,000 pounds to a local Cardiff foodbank.

James Hetfield left their Welsh fans feeling lush when they played a date at Principality Stadium on Sunday (28th June) as part of their M72 tour, but they spread the joy even more when they helped fund 9,000 meals for people experiencing homelessness in the capital through their All Within My Hands foundation.

Ahead of the epic gig, Cardiff Foodbank were contacted by the band's charitable organisation, who initially thought they had become prey to a prank.

Taking to their Instagram page they wrote: "We’re thrilled to share that Metallica, who played in Cardiff last night, are donating £20,000 to Cardiff Foodbank 🤘

"A huge diolch / thank you to Metallica and their foundation, All Within My Hands. This timely donation will help replenish our warehouse and could support around 1,000 people - the equivalent of 9,000 meals."

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The donation couldn't have come at a better time for the foodbank, who just weeks earlier had issued a plea for help when their stock was depleting.

The organisation wrote on 15th June: "We’re very worried. We have never seen our warehouse so empty, and now, for the first time ever, we’re out of crucial items—such as long-life fruit juices that make up our three-day emergency food parcels."

See their full posts below:

Meanwhile, Metallica's gig itself saw them play a career-spanning set of some of their best known hits, including For Whom the Bell Tolls, Nothing Else Matters, Master of Puppets, Enter Sandman - and an unlikely cover of Tom Jones' Delilah - which has been banned from being sung in the Welsh stadium since 2023 due to its references of domestic violence.

Watch bassist Robert Trujillo sing the track below:

Metallica cover Delilah at Cardiff Principality Stadium

Metallica's next stop on their M72 tour sees them hit England's capital, for a much-anticipated duo of dates at London Stadium this Friday 3rd and Sunday 5th July.

Meanwhile, the band are set to kick off their dates at the Las Vegas Sphere this year with dates, which run into 2027.

Metallica have also confirmed that the shows will see them continue on with the "no Repeat Weekend tradition" meaning for each of their Thursday/Saturday weekend sets, they won't play one single song twice.

The band will join a host of acts to play the immersive venue such as U2, No Doubt, Backstreet Boys, Eagles and more.

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