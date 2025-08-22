Maxïmo Park announce A Certain Trigger 20th anniversary UK tour with Art Brut

Maximo Park are set for dates next year. Picture: Moja/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Paul Smith and co will celebrate two decades since the release of their debut album with dates next year.

Maxïmo Park have announced A Certain Trigger 20th anniversary UK tour dates for 2026.

The Geordie indie rockers have confirmed their plans to mark two decades since the release of their seminal debut album with dates up and down Britain next year.

Paul Smith and co promise to play the album in full plus hits from across their career at the dates, with support coming from their fellow '00s indie rockers Art Brut.

The string of dakes will kick off at Glasgow's O2 Academy on 6th February and culminate in a homecoming show on 21st February at Newcastle's O2 City Hall.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 29th August with the pre-sale taking place on Wednesday 27th August from 10am. In order to gain access to the pre-sale fans must sign up to the band's mailing list here.

See Maximo Park's 2026 A Certain Trigger UK tour dates:

6th February – O2 Academy, Glasgow

7th February – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

8th February – O2 Academy, Liverpool

10th February – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

11th February – O2 Academy, Bristol

13th February – O2 Academy, Birmingham

14th February – O2 Academy Brixton, London

15th February –O2 Academy, Oxford

17th February – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

18th February – Rock City, Nottingham

20th February – O2 Academy, Leeds

21st February – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Early image of Maxïmo Park around the release of their debut album. Picture: Press

Maxïmo Park's A Certain Trigger was released on 16 May 2005. It included the singles Apply Some Pressure, Graffiti, Going Missing, I Want You to Stay and The Cost Is Always Changing.

The album peaked at number 15 on the UK album chart and has since gone on to achieve platinum status in the UK.

As part of their 20th anniversary celebrations, Maxïmo Park will also be reissuing their debut album.

Scheduled for release on 31st October, the new collection will come as a single LP, double gatefold LP and 3xLP as well as double CD, white vinyl and more.

The release will feature "missing songs" from the era called A19, Isolation and My Life in Reverse and include a collection of rarities and B-sides, such as Wasteland, a First Avenue demo of Limassol and a Dilston Road demo of The Coast Is Always Changing.

Various signed versions of the album are available to order here.

Versions of Maxïmo Park's A Certain Trigger 20th Anniversary reissue. Picture: Press

"Not many bands make it to a 20th year together so we’re having a big celebration, with a special 20th anniversary tour and by giving a fresh perspective to ‘A Certain Trigger’,” said Paul Smith of the release.

“Our first album remains dear to so many people, and compiling archive material for the reissue has been like entering a time machine – thrilling, but also a bit scary! Happily, we think the music has more than stood the test of time, and the tour, where we’ll revisit many of the beloved older songs, will be a joyful experience for both us and our audience".

Maxïmo Park's A Certain Trigger (20th anniversary Edition) is available to pre-order now.

