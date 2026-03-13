Christian Bale took inspiration from Sex Pistols' Sid Vicious and Manic Street Preachers' Richey Edwards on The Bride role

Sex Pistols' Sid Vicious, British actor Christian Bale and Manic Street Preachers Richey Edwards. Picture: Richard E. Aaron/Redferns/Getty, David Jon/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures, Mark Baker/Sony Music Archive via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Oscar-winning actor has revealed he drew on the late Sex Pistols icon and the Manic Street Preachers guitarist for his role as Frankenstein's Monster.

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Christian Bale drew inspiration from two notable musicians for his latest role.

The A-list actor stars as Frankenstein's monster in new film The Bride and he revealed he drew inspiration from tragic figures from the world of rock: the late Sex Pistol Sid Vicious and Manic Street Preachers guitarist and lyricist Richie Edwards.

"An early inspiration was Sid Vicious in the white jacket, walking down the steps and singing My Way," the star told NME, adding: "Edwards from the Manic Street Preachers cutting '4 Real' into his arm [in front of a journalist] was another."

Edwards from the Manic Street Preachers cutting '4 Real' into his arm [in front of a journalist] was another."

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Other than the punk icon and the Manics rocker - who was legally declared dead in 2008 after disappearing in February 1995 - Bale also revealed that music played a central role in his performance and director Maggie Gyllenhaal asked him to keep sending her "tunes" throughout the project.

According to the Pembrokeshire actor, other tracks he sent on included American rock band Osees, English Celtic legends The Pogues and the 80s-formed Spaceman 3.

Though Bale told the outlet that he considered "music the most essential art form," he admitted that he doesn't want to meet any of the rock stars that have inspired him in real life because he thinks it would only be a disappointment.

"I don't want to and I don't need to," he said. "It's their art I'm interested in I know that I'm a complete disappointment for anyone to meet because the best of me is in film."

The Bride is out in UK cinemas now.

Watch its official trailer below:

THE BRIDE Trailer (2026) Christian Bale, Jake Gyllenhaal

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