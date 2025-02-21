Manic Street Preachers announce huge Audley End show

Manic Street Preachers will play Audley End in August, with support from The Charlatans and Ash. Picture: Press

The band will play the Heritage Live gig in Essex in August, with support from The Charlatans and Ash.

By Radio X

Manic Street Preachers have announced details of a huge summer show at Essex's Audley End House and Gardens.

The Welsh band - who released their fifteenth studio album Critical Thinking last week - will play a Heritage Live show at the stately home on Saturday 2nd August, with the bill also featuring special guests The Charlatans and Ash.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday 28th February via axs.com/heritagelive.

There will also be a pre-sale on Wednesday 26th February at 9am - to register for access, head to https://arep.co/p/manicstreetpreachers.

Manic Street Preachers Audley End poster. Picture: Press

The Heritage Live series at Audley End House will also see The Jacksons perform on 31st July and Roger Daltrey on 1st August.

James Dean Bradfield and Nicky Wire of Manic Street Preachers joined Radio X's John Kennedy last weekend for a special X-Posure Album Playback of Critical Thinking - watch the whole thing here.

Manic Street Preachers - Critical Thinking X-Posure Album Playback

The Manics will also embark on a UK tour in April, kicking off with two nights at Glasgow's Barrowland on 11th and 12th April.

See Manic Street Preachers' 2025 UK tour dates: