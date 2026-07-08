Watch The Maccabees debut new track Ballad Of So Long at Edinburgh show

The Maccabees. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The beloved 00s indie rockers debuted the first of two new tracks at their intimate gig a the city's Corn Exchange venue.

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The Maccabees have performed a new track this week.

The band played the first of their two intimate warm-up shows this week, taking to the Edinburgh Corn Exchange on Monday (6th July), treating the crowds to a full 20-track set including new song Ballad Of So Long.

Ahead of the band debuting the new material, frontman Orlando Weeks joked to the crowd: "Just remember, this is the first time. It's like introducing a new person. Be polite. You don't have to be super friendly, but you know... They're new to the party.

Watch them perform the tender and heartfelt track below:

The Maccabees - The Ballad Of So Long (Live at Edinburgh Corn Exchange, 06/07/2026)

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Ballad Of So Long is the first taste of new material shared by the band and alongside She was teased among a snap of song titles, which were arranged and pictured against a parquet floor during the band's tour rehearsals.

Sharing snaps of the songs that might make up their setlists this summer, the band -completed by Felix White, Hugo White, Rupert Jarvis and Sam Doyle - teased in the caption: "from rehearsals".

The band have yet to give the second 'unknown' track an outing, despite playing another intimate show last night (7th July) at Newcastle O2 City Hall, but their show at London's Alexandra Palace Park on Thursday (9th July) is likely to have a few surprises in store.

Jamie T's Sticks 'N' Stones was also featured in the band's teaser image, which suggests they ill be joined by their south London pal for a rendition of his much-loved 2009 single, reprising their magic moment at All Points East Festival last year.

The Maccabees & Jamie T - Sticks 'n' Stones at All Points East 2025

Quizzed about the band making new music guitarist Felix White teased: "It's not a no," adding that there were "ideas" being shared.

"What happened was last year we thought if we love it enough, let's see where we're at," he revealed to Radio X's Dan O'Connell. "So we all felt like, do you know what? If we're going to do that again, it can't always be a nostalgic thing, but we haven't [started making music]. Nothing's been done."

"There are ideas," teased the Pelican rocker. "We haven't been in a room together doing it, but it's not a write off that's going to happen."

Are The Maccabees making new music?

As part of their string of summer shows, Maccabees are also set to headline On The Beach Brighton 2026, topping the bill on Saturday 25th July, with Editors, Miles Kane, Anna Calvi, Ash, Badly Drawn Boy among those on the line-up.

The Maccabees relocated to Brighton in their early years and performed frequently across the city, leading Felix White to say of their forthcoming show: "When The Maccabees were first starting in Brighton, we did not imagine 20 years on we would be headlining Brighton Beach.

The Maccabees at On The Beach 2026. Picture: Press

"It's a very special thing for us to be doing this show... and we intend to make this the best Maccabees show ever. Even better than the one at Concorde 2 that got us banned, because fans were hanging from the ceiling.

"You will do well to hang from the ceiling at Brighton Beach!"

Tickets are on sale now at themaccabees-brighton.com.

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See The Maccabees' 2026 UK summer dates:

6th July - Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

7th July - O2 City Hall, Newcastle

9th July - Alexandra Palace Park, London

11th July - The Eden Sessions, Cornwall

23rd July - Siren Amphitheatre, Bristol

25th July - On The Beach, Brighton

31st July - Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds

See The Maccabees full dates and buy tickets here.

Felix White on The Maccabees' 2026 live dates

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