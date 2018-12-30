VIDEO: Felix White shares the tracks that changed his life
The former Maccabees guitarist has revealed some of the songs which influenced him the most.
Felix White has shared some of the tracks which most influenced his life.
The former Maccabees guitarist and songwriter has looked back over his career with Radio X and discussed some of the music which struck a chord with him in the past and present.
Watch the musician and sometimes Radio X presenter talk about some of the songs which affected him in our video above.
See a list of the tracks below:
Van Morrisson - And It Stoned Me
Talk Talk - I Believe In You
Nick Drake - Pink Moon
XTC - Radios In Motion
PJ Harvey - White Chalk (album)
Neil Young - Peace Trail
Watch The Maccabees play First Love at Omeara, London- one of their last farewell gigs, after announcing their split.