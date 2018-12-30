VIDEO: Felix White shares the tracks that changed his life

The former Maccabees guitarist has revealed some of the songs which influenced him the most.

Felix White has shared some of the tracks which most influenced his life.

The former Maccabees guitarist and songwriter has looked back over his career with Radio X and discussed some of the music which struck a chord with him in the past and present.

Watch the musician and sometimes Radio X presenter talk about some of the songs which affected him in our video above.

Former Maccabees guitarist Felix White tells Radio X about the tracks that changed his life. Picture: Radio X

See a list of the tracks below:

Van Morrisson - And It Stoned Me

Talk Talk - I Believe In You

Nick Drake - Pink Moon

XTC - Radios In Motion

PJ Harvey - White Chalk (album)

Neil Young - Peace Trail

