The Maccabees say new music is in the works and discuss the possibility of a full album: "That's the aim"

The Maccabees on new music, Harry Styles & return to Brighton | Radio X On The Beach

By Jenny Mensah

Orlando Weeks and Hugo White spoke to Dan O'Connell ahead of their headline set at Radio X's On The Beach, where they talked about the possibility of a fifth album and the follow-up to 2015’s Marks to Prove It.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Maccabees have revealed they're still working on new music and have discussed the possibility of a new album.

This summer has seen the band share their first new material since 2015, playing Ballad of So Long on their live dates so far, which they teased alongside another track titled She in a rehearsal snap.

Now, speaking to Dan O'Connell ahead of their headline date at Radio X On The Beach 2026 on Saturday (25th July), frontman Orlando Weeks and guitarist Hugo White admitted they're still working on more music, which could turn into a full album if it's "good enough".

Asked if we were getting any closer to a new album, Weeks replied: "Well, I mean, in, in that we're playing new stuff, it's, it's a big jump for us. Like, we hadn't played together for eight years, and then last summer we weren't ready to do any of that."

He added: "We didn't have any songs, and now we have some songs, and we have one that we're really confident and we're enjoying playing, and others that we've been working on whilst we've been away and we'll keep working on. That's the aim, is to try and do it, make it good enough, and then it'll happen, you know."

Watch our full interview with the band above.

The Maccabees have discussed a new album. Picture: Press

Read more:

Despite the fact a new album could be on the way, the band - competed by Felix White, Sam Doyle and Rupert Jarvis - have also just enjoyed playing together without having to support a record.

"It's actually been amazing to do these shows without [an album] you know," explained Hugo. "We're not out promoting something, or it's not like an album campaign, so that the pressure of all of that stuff stuff is off with these and it's just celebrating what the band was from the beginning."

He added: "It just gives us a chance to play the old songs and appreciate it. And, and then this, this run, yeah, getting some new songs in there has just given, yeah, I think that a hint of the future of it, that there is, there is more to it, you know."

The band went on to play a joyous 19-track set on the Brighton cobbles, which included hits from across their four albums; Colour It In (2007), Wall Of Arms (2009), Given to the Wild (2012) and Marks to Prove It (2015)—and of course new track Ballad of So Long.

Stay turned to Radio X all week, where we'll be playing out interviews with all the bands on the line-up and stunning acoustic sessions from Lime Garden, Anna Calvi, Miles Kane, Ash, Badly Drawn Boy and Editors.

Read more: