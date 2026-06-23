The Maccabees tease live setlist & hint at new music with rehearsal pic ahead of summer shows

The Maccabees are setting out on outdoor dates next month. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Marks To Prove it rockers have shared an image which sees their songs laid out on a parquet floor and eagle-eyed fans have spotted some new tracks.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Maccabees have teased their what to expect from their live setlist ahead of their upcoming dates this year.

The Marks To Prove it outfit are preparing for their string of summer shows, which kick off with a gig at London's Alexandra Palace on 9th July.

Now the band - comprised of Orlando Weeks, Felix White, Hugo White, Rupert Jarvis, Sam Doyle - have let fans into what they can expect from the date and perhaps their shows thereafter.

Sharing a photo of song titles printed on cut up pieces of paper and laid onto a parquet floor, the band wrote: "from rehearsals," adding: "The first show of our July run is just over two weeks away …"

See their snap below:

Read more:

Among their well-known tracks, eagle-eyed fans spotted two unknown songs She and Ballad Of So Long, which suggests the band have been working on new material.

Also spotted on the floor was Jamie T's Sticks 'N' Stones, which suggests the band will be joined by their pal for a rendition of his much-loved 2009 single, reprising their magic moment at All Points East Festival last year.

Previously quizzed about the band making new music guitarist Felix White teased: "It's not a no," adding that there were "ideas" being shared.

"What happened was last year we thought if we love it enough, let's see where we're at," he revealed to Radio X's Dan O'Connell. "So we all felt like, do you know what? If we're going to do that again, it can't always be a nostalgic thing, but we haven't [started making music]. Nothing's been done."

"There are ideas," teased the Pelican rocker. "We haven't been in a room together doing it, but it's not a write off that's going to happen."

Are The Maccabees making new music?

As part of their summer shows, Maccabees are also set to headline On The Beach Brighton 2026, topping the bill on Saturday 25th July, with Editors, Miles Kane, Anna Calvi, Ash, Badly Drawn Boy among those on the line-up.

The Maccabees relocated to Brighton in their early years and performed frequently across the city, leading Felix White to say of their forthcoming show: "When The Maccabees were first starting in Brighton, we did not imagine 20 years on we would be headlining Brighton Beach.

The Maccabees at On The Beach 2026. Picture: Press

"It's a very special thing for us to be doing this show... and we intend to make this the best Maccabees show ever. Even better than the one at Concorde 2 that got us banned, because fans were hanging from the ceiling.

"You will do well to hang from the ceiling at Brighton Beach!"

Tickets are on sale now at themaccabees-brighton.com.

The band will also play two underplays ahead of their outdoor shows next month, which will see them play Edinburgh's Corn Exchange and O2 City Hall in Newcastle.

See The Maccabees full dates below and buy tickets here.

Read more:

See The Maccabees' 2026 UK summer dates:

6th July - Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

7th July - O2 City Hall, Newcastle

9th July - Alexandra Palace Park, London

11th July - The Eden Sessions, Cornwall

23rd July - Siren Amphitheatre, Bristol

25th July - On The Beach, Brighton

31st July - Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds

See The Maccabees full dates and buy tickets here.

Felix White on The Maccabees' 2026 live dates

Read more: