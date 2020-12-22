Remember The Maccabees' epic Walking In The Air cover?

Get into the festive mood with the band's re-working of a Christmas classic.

If you've seen The Maccabees' version of the Home Alone theme song, you'd know they were partial to covering a Christmas tune.

And back in 2010, they took on one of the most iconic tracks of them all: Walking In The Air from the 1982 animated short film, The Snowman.

Before watching this, you'd probably be right to assume there's no way to make a version more moving than the original, but as always The Maccabees exceed expectations. Is someone chopping onions?

The much-loved band called it a day in 2017, with frontman Orlando Weeks issuing his debut album, A Quickening, in lockdown earlier this year. Guitarist Felix White launched his own label and has presented shows on this very radio station!