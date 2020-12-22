Remember The Maccabees' epic Walking In The Air cover?

22 December 2020, 15:04 | Updated: 22 December 2020, 15:50

Get into the festive mood with the band's re-working of a Christmas classic.

If you've seen The Maccabees' version of the Home Alone theme song, you'd know they were partial to covering a Christmas tune.

And back in 2010, they took on one of the most iconic tracks of them all: Walking In The Air from the 1982 animated short film, The Snowman.

Before watching this, you'd probably be right to assume there's no way to make a version more moving than the original, but as always The Maccabees exceed expectations. Is someone chopping onions?

The much-loved band called it a day in 2017, with frontman Orlando Weeks issuing his debut album, A Quickening, in lockdown earlier this year. Guitarist Felix White launched his own label and has presented shows on this very radio station!

Latest Videos

James get pranked again on The Chris Moyles Show

James gets pranked again on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles opens his Secret Santa present

Chris Moyles isn't impressed with his Secret Santa gift

Keith Lemon talks Laura Whitmore's pregnancy news on The Chris Moyles Show

Keith Lemon talks Laura Whitmore's pregnancy news and charity single to Chris Moyles
Jim Carrey as The Grinch

The highest-grossing Christmas movies of all time

News

The Maccabees Songs

The Maccabees Latest

See more The Maccabees Latest

The Smths in 1987: Andy Rourke, Mike Joyce, Morrissey and Johnny Marr

The final singles released by legendary artists

Features

Kissing couple

The 100 Best Indie Love Songs

Features

Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks at Benicassim in 2016

Former Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks announces 2019 UK shows
Felix White tells Radio X the tracks that changed his life

VIDEO: Felix White shares the tracks that changed his life

The Maccabees performing Walking In The Air

WATCH: Remember The Maccabees' Epic We're Walking In The Air Cover?