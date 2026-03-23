Radio X On The Beach with The Maccabees full line up announced for 2026

Felix White talks Radio X... On The Beach with The Maccabees' line-up

By Jenny Mensah

The Maccabees will play a headline set at Brighton Beach this summer, with the likes of Editors, Miles Kane, Anna Calvi and more joining joining them on the line-up. Find out how you can be there.

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Radio X... On The Beach with The Maccabees has announced its line-up for 2026.

The beloved indie outfit reunited back in 2025 for dates which included an epic homecoming show at London's Victoria Park.

Now, the band - comprised of Orlando Weeks, Felix White, Hugo White, Rupert Jarvis, Sam Doyle - will play an equally special headline date on Brighton seafront on Saturday 25th July, returning to the place they spent much of their early years as a band.

As announced exclusively by on Radio X in a special co-host slot with Felix on Dan O'Connell's Evening Show tonight (23rd March) the Marks To Prove it five-piece will be joined on the cobbles by a host of acts on a specially-curated line-up, which includes Editors, Miles Kane, Anna Calvi, Ash, Badly Drawn Boy and more.

Fans can sign up for the chance to buy tickets in the pre-sale, which takes place on Tuesday 31st March at www.onthebeach.live and https://themaccabees-brighton.com/.

The poster for The Maccabees' line up at Radio X On The Beach. Picture: Press

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When do The Maccabees play Radio X On The Beach?

The Maccabees will headline the event on Saturday 25th July 2026 on Brighton Beach.

Editors, Miles Kane and Anna Calvi are among the artist on the line-up for Radio X... On The Beach with The Maccabees. Picture: Press/Getty

Who's joining The Maccabees at Radio X On The Beach 2026?

Editors

Miles Kane

Anna Calvi

Ash

Badly Drawn Boy

Lime Garden

How to buy tickets for The Maccabees at Radio X On The Beach 2026?

Fans can sign up for the chance to buy tickets in the pre-sale, which takes place on Tuesday 31st March at www.onthebeach.live and https://themaccabees-brighton.com/.

Last year's On The Beach festival saw stunning performances from Bloc Party and Kaiser Chiefs, who both celebrated 20 years of their debut albums, Silent Alarm and Employment respectively.

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